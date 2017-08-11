The Best Thing I Ate This Week: A Fluffy, Pan-Fried Korean Snack

EXPAND Felicia Campbell

As a food editor, eating all kinds of things — both delicious and disastrous — is part of the job description. Not everything that goes into my mouth ends up in a review or article, but some things are just too good not to share.

This week I ate my way all over Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa, getting caught up on some of the great new spots and old favorites around the Valley. Inspired by talk of chewy rice dumplings, salty kimchi, and thin strips of charred beef in our "How to Order Like a Korean" story, I made an impromptu stop into Asiana Market in Mesa.

Stepping through the sliding glass doors and into the space filled with blasting air conditioning and the sounds of cheerful K-pop is like stepping into another world. I wandered down my favorite aisles, the ones with shelves overflowing with potato chips in flavors like bulgogi and squid ink and the ones filled with unfamiliar cookware and dishes. Then, I followed the smell of sesame oil and frying to the far back corner.