Best Thing I Ate This Week: A Legendary Phoenix Burro

I never understood the appeal of Mexican food. For a guy who grew up outside Philly and has lived in Boston, D.C., and outside New York, Mexican seemed a blunt cuisine with lots of fat and little finesse — consisting of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and all those narrow cliche staples.

But as my 20s unspooled, I got to some of the real Mexican in the northeast: grasshopper tacos at Tequilas in Philly, tortillas from Tortilleria Nixtamal in Queens.

I slowly realized that my vision of Mexican food was completely off. Here was a vibrant cuisine just like Italian or French — a patchwork foodscape reaching both high and to the streets, a cuisine as varied from region to region, and just as good ... or maybe even better.