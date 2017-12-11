The 10 Biggest Metro Phoenix Food Stories of 2017

Vegan Mexican? Phoenix-style barbecue? A bubble on Seventh Street? Phoenix, we are coming to the end of an eventful year in food. We were happy this year to showcase some incredible, unheralded dimensions of the Valley's delicious foodscape — and to ask a few uncomfortable questions. Here are 2017's top food stories.



The Seventh Street Bubble Bursts?

"Is Seventh Street now oversaturated?" asked critic Patricia Escárcega in a February cover story. "If the predictions are correct," she concluded, "many mid-range restaurants will be forced to close their doors in coming years." Indeed, both Okra and The Herb Box have since closed.

EXPAND A Little Miss BBQ platter of brisket (fatty, lean, and burnt ends), turkey, ribs, and a sausage link, plus garnish and white bread. Chris Malloy

The Search for Phoenix Barbecue Begins

Food editor Chris Malloy been scouring metro Phoenix's barbecue scene, gnawing ribs, slurping sauce, and inhaling beef short ribs from San Tan Valley to Cave Creek. The series is still ongoing, but the question it seeks to answer — is there a Phoenix-style barbecue? — has been answered: Hell, yes.