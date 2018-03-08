Binkley's Gets a House Brewer: Limelight

Kevin Binkley brings more to the table than innovative dishes. Binkley's has started brewing beer in-house.

Recently, Binkley, whose local restaurants include Binkley's and Cafe Bink, signed a brewing contract with an ASU film professor, Nick Butler, and Butler's father, Dale. Nick and Dale have been home-brewing beer for 10 years. Their family love for beer started in Nick's high school days when they lived in Frankfurt, Germany, and would go to Oktoberfest. With father and son sharing interests in beer and film, Limelight was born.

Limelight beers are inspired by movies. Binkley will be pouring them at his flagship restaurant on Osborn Road in Phoenix, providing space in his kitchen for Limelight to brew in small batches. Limelight beer will be on tap at Binkley's, which will offer an exclusive line of house beers. Binkley will be collaborating in the brewing, introducing ingredients that will result in beer tailored to his dishes.