Black Friday Discount on 2017 Arizona Strong Beer Festival Tickets
|
Courtesy Strong Beer Festival
All over the state today, Friday, Nov. 25, breweries will be selling discounted tickets to the 17th Annual Arizona Strong Beer Festival, as well as the chance to win a complimentary, limited-quantity VIP ticket. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at Steele Indian School Park.
The deal is good for just one day; tickets are $35 each; prices will later go up to $45.
Participating breweries:
8-Bit Aleworks
Avondale
Doors open at 6 am.
Catalina Brewing Company
Tucson
Doors open at 11 am.
Dark Sky Brewing Company
Flagstaff
Doors open at 11 am.
Four Peaks Brewing Company
Doors Open at 11 am.
Grand Canyon Brewing Company
Williams
Doors Open at 11 am.
Insurgent Brewery
Chino Valley
Doors Open at 10 am.
Mother Bunch Brewery
Phoenix
Doors Open at 11 am.
Ticket purchasers can get ½-price 32oz Bomber Cans of select Mother Bunch Brews to go!
North Mountain Brewery
Phoenix
Doors open at 11 am.
OHSO Brewery
Phoenix (Arcadia location only)
Doors Open at 9am
Brunch served and dog friendly patio
Pedal Haus Brewery
Tempe
Doors Open at 11 am.
Happy Hour on Pedal Haus beers until 6:30pm
Peoria Artisan Brewery
Peoria
Doors Open at 11 am.
Black and Brew Friday Special. Get any sandwich and beer for just $10 and pick up your Strong Beer Festival Tickets for the amazing discounted price of $35. Plus you will be entered to win a VIP ticket.
The Perch Pub and Brewery
Chandler
Doors open at 11 am.
Public Brewhouse
Tucson
Doors open at 2 pm.
Richter Aleworks
Peoria
Doors open at 11 am.
The Shop Beer Co.
Tempe
Doors open at 11 am.
Sun Up Brewery
Phoenix
Doors open at 11 am.
THAT Brewery
Cottonwood
Doors open at 4 pm.
Two Brothers Brewing Company
Scottsdale
Doors open at 9 am.
Uncle Bear's Brewery
Phoenix (brewery location only)
Doors open at 11 am.
For more details, visit the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild web site.
