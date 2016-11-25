Black Friday Discount on 2017 Arizona Strong Beer Festival Tickets

Courtesy Strong Beer Festival

All over the state today, Friday, Nov. 25, breweries will be selling discounted tickets to the 17th Annual Arizona Strong Beer Festival, as well as the chance to win a complimentary, limited-quantity VIP ticket. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at Steele Indian School Park.

The deal is good for just one day; tickets are $35 each; prices will later go up to $45.

Participating breweries:

8-Bit Aleworks

Avondale

Doors open at 6 am.

Catalina Brewing Company

Tucson

Doors open at 11 am.

Dark Sky Brewing Company

Flagstaff

Doors open at 11 am.

Four Peaks Brewing Company

Doors Open at 11 am.

Grand Canyon Brewing Company

Williams

Doors Open at 11 am.

Insurgent Brewery

Chino Valley

Doors Open at 10 am.

Mother Bunch Brewery

Phoenix

Doors Open at 11 am.

Ticket purchasers can get ½-price 32oz Bomber Cans of select Mother Bunch Brews to go!

North Mountain Brewery

Phoenix

Doors open at 11 am.

OHSO Brewery

Phoenix (Arcadia location only)

Doors Open at 9am

Brunch served and dog friendly patio

Pedal Haus Brewery

Tempe

Doors Open at 11 am.

Happy Hour on Pedal Haus beers until 6:30pm

Peoria Artisan Brewery

Peoria

Doors Open at 11 am.

Black and Brew Friday Special. Get any sandwich and beer for just $10 and pick up your Strong Beer Festival Tickets for the amazing discounted price of $35. Plus you will be entered to win a VIP ticket.

The Perch Pub and Brewery

Chandler

Doors open at 11 am.

Public Brewhouse

Tucson

Doors open at 2 pm.

Richter Aleworks

Peoria

Doors open at 11 am.

The Shop Beer Co.

Tempe

Doors open at 11 am.

Sun Up Brewery

Phoenix

Doors open at 11 am.

THAT Brewery

Cottonwood

Doors open at 4 pm.

Two Brothers Brewing Company

Scottsdale

Doors open at 9 am.

Uncle Bear's Brewery

Phoenix (brewery location only)

Doors open at 11 am.

For more details, visit the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild web site.