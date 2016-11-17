Blaze Pizza Opens In Avondale This Week, Hosts Free Pizza Day On November 18

Blaze Pizza is bringing its fast-casual, custom-built pizza to Avondale. Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza, the LeBron James-backed, fast-casual pizza chain, is setting its sights on the Valley’s west side.

On Thursday, November 17, Blaze Pizza will open its second Arizona location at 10155 West McDowell Road in Avondale.

To help promote the new location, Blaze Pizza is hosting a free make-your-own pizza day on Friday, November 18. Getting your free 'za is pretty simple — anyone who follows the restaurant on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter can score a free personal pie from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. that day with no additional purchase necessary.

Like many other fast-casual restaurants, Blaze Pizza features an open-kitchen layout, allowing for easy customization of the restaurant’s signature pies, which include everything from a meat-eater pizza to a barbecue chicken pizza.

Along with the custom-built personal pizzas, the menu also offers a handful of salads and desserts, as well a selection of craft beer and wine, which will be available at the new location. The menu also features vegan cheese and gluten-free dough as substitutions.

For more information, visit the Blaze Pizza website.

