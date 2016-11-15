Blooming Beets Kitchen Coming Soon To Chandler

EXPAND Blooming Beets's chia seed pudding with candied nuts and blueberries. Courtesy Blooming Beets Kitchen

East Valley residents, there’s a new healthy dining option coming to Chandler. Blooming Beets Kitchen, a 100 percent gluten-free and paleo restaurant will open its doors on Thursday, December 1.

Located at 7131 West Ray Road in the Casa Paloma Shopping Center in Chandler, Blooming Beets features a health-conscious menu – the dishes do not use processed ingredients, often use locally sourced ingredients, and are mostly dairy-free.

According to the website, the menu includes cashew batter waffles, bacon-wrapped dates, wild-caught salmon with celery puree and grass-fed beef chorizo wraps.

Iva Paleckova, who founded the restaurant's first location in Boulder, Colorado, in 2014, takes special pride in catering to those with unique dietary restrictions. As such, the restaurant also offers an autoimmune protocol menu and a vegetarian menu available upon request.

Blooming Beets Kitchen will be having a soft launch on December 1 that’s open to the public – the event will feature a three-course meal and wine pairing starting at 6 p.m. Tickets for the launch are priced at $48 from now until November 30, and are $58 thereafter.

To view the full menu, restaurant hours, or purchase tickets to the launch, check out the Blooming Beets Kitchen website.

