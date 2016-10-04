Bobby Q's Is Now Open in Mesa — Here's The Menu

The restaurant serves barbecue smoked over almond and mesquite woods. Bobby Q's / Facebook

It's been more than six months since we told you Bobby Q's, the longstanding northwest Phoenix spot for smoked meats and fresh donuts, would be expanding with a second location in Mesa. Well, east Valley residents, the wait is over.

Yesterday, Monday, October 4, Bobby Q's opened the doors to a second restaurant at 1610 South Stapley Drive in Mesa, on the southwest corner of U.S.-60 and Stapley Drive across from the AMC Mesa Grand movie theater. The 7,800-square-foot restaurant includes two patios, a large bar, and dedicated space for takeout orders.

Like at the original restaurant, which opened its doors more than a decade ago, diners can count on a menu of barbecue, which includes pulled pork, sausage links, sliced-to-order prime beef brisket, and three varieties of ribs (St. Louis, Texas Beef and Baby Back).

At the restaurant's "Social Bar," guests will find a lounge-style atmosphere with fsip on a cocktail, glass of wine or one of 20 brews on tap including Bobby-Q’s Amber Ale by Thunder Canyon Brewery.lat screen TVs and plush chairs — the space is designed to accommodate those who want to sip on a cocktail, glass of wine, or one of 20 brews on tap including Bobby-Q’s Amber Ale by Thunder Canyon Brewery. The lounge will also serve a new late-night menu not offered at the original restaurant. Expect dishes such as sliders, spinach dip, salsa and guacamole, fish tacos, and avocado toast, all of which will be available until 2 a.m.

The new restaurant will also offer an expanded cocktail selection including seasonal drinks such as the Huckleberry Fizz, made with gin, lemon juice, honey syrup, club soda, and muddled wild red huckleberries.

The restaurant's dining room is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the bar is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Happy hour served Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the Bobby Q's website. You can view the complete menu below.