BOGO Burger Deal at Burger Theory, Holiday Shakes at Shake Shack, and More in Metro Phoenix From Dec. 19 to Dec. 25

Santa Wine Around, Pomo Pizzeria Scottsdale's Third Anniversary Celebration, And More in Metro Phoenix From Dec. 12 to Dec. 18


BOGO Burger Deal at Burger Theory, Holiday Shakes at Shake Shack, and More in Metro Phoenix From Dec. 19 to Dec. 25

Monday, December 19, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
BOGO Burger Deal at Burger Theory, Holiday Shakes at Shake Shack, and More in Metro Phoenix From Dec. 19 to Dec. 25
Shake Shack
Shake Shack Holiday Shakes
All week

From now until January 1, Shake Shack is serving holiday shakes. Enjoy creations like Pumpkin Pie, Christmas Cookie, and Chocolate Peppermint. For more information, visit Shake Shack's website.

Burger Theory BOGO Deal
Wednesday, December 21

Phoenix's custom burger joint Burger Theory will be offering a buy one, get one deal on its house cheeseburgers in honor of National Hamburger Day on Wednesday, December 21. The house cheeseburger is made with American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, pickles, and Burger Theory's Killer Good Burger (KGB) sauce. For more information, visit Burger Theory's website.

BOGO Burger Deal at Burger Theory, Holiday Shakes at Shake Shack, and More in Metro Phoenix From Dec. 19 to Dec. 25EXPAND
Facebook/Cousins Maine Lobster

Christmas Eve Eve at Richter Aleworks
Friday, December 23

Peoria's Richter Aleworks brewery is throwing a Christmas Eve Eve celebration where guests can enjoy the local brewery's beer and lobster from the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck. Richter Aleworks opened on Friday, December 9, and is one of the Valley's newest craft breweries. Christmas Eve Eve is from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Richter Aleworks' website.

BOGO Burger Deal at Burger Theory, Holiday Shakes at Shake Shack, and More in Metro Phoenix From Dec. 19 to Dec. 25EXPAND
Garage-East

Garage-East's Christmas Eve Eve
Friday, December 23

Garage-East, the winery at the recently opened Barnone community in Gilbert, is also getting in on the Christmas Eve Eve action. On Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Garage-East will be selling Christmas wine or hot mulled wine for $12 per mug. Attendees also can enjoy Schreiner’s bratwurst, duck-fat French fries, kale salad, and Tracy Dempsey Originals cookies for $15. Local duo Foxheart will play some live Christmas tunes. Kids can drink free cider. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

BOGO Burger Deal at Burger Theory, Holiday Shakes at Shake Shack, and More in Metro Phoenix From Dec. 19 to Dec. 25EXPAND
Half Moon Sports Grill

Ugly Sweater Party at Half Moon Sports Grill
Friday, December 23

The Half Moon Sports Grill's Moon Valley location is throwing a Holiday Ugly Sweater Party from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 23. Until 7 p.m., you can enjoy happy hour specials including $3.50 Dos XX and $5 starters. The "best" ugly sweater will take home $50 cash. The Moon Valley Half Moon location is at 288 East Greenway Parkway. For more information, visit Half Moon Sports Grill's website.

Teresa Traverse
Teresa is a writer, editor, traveler, and food enthusiast. She loves chocolate, espresso, and Chihuahuas.
Related Locations

miles
Half Moon Sports Grill
More Info
More Info

288 E. Greenway Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85022

602-993-6600

www.halfmoonsportsgrill.com

miles
Half Moon Sports Grill
More Info
More Info

288 E. Greenway Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85022-2398

602-993-6600

www.halfmoonsportsgrill.com

miles
Burger Theory
More Info
More Info

4401 E. McDowell Rd
Phoenix, Arizona 85008

602-358-0924

Remind Me Later >