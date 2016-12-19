BOGO Burger Deal at Burger Theory, Holiday Shakes at Shake Shack, and More in Metro Phoenix From Dec. 19 to Dec. 25
|
Shake Shack
All week
From now until January 1, Shake Shack is serving holiday shakes. Enjoy creations like Pumpkin Pie, Christmas Cookie, and Chocolate Peppermint. For more information, visit Shake Shack's website.
Wednesday, December 21
Phoenix's custom burger joint Burger Theory will be offering a buy one, get one deal on its house cheeseburgers in honor of National Hamburger Day on Wednesday, December 21. The house cheeseburger is made with American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, pickles, and Burger Theory's Killer Good Burger (KGB) sauce. For more information, visit Burger Theory's website.
Christmas Eve Eve at Richter Aleworks
Friday, December 23
Peoria's Richter Aleworks brewery is throwing a Christmas Eve Eve celebration where guests can enjoy the local brewery's beer and lobster from the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck. Richter Aleworks opened on Friday, December 9, and is one of the Valley's newest craft breweries. Christmas Eve Eve is from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Richter Aleworks' website.
|
Garage-East
Garage-East's Christmas Eve Eve
Friday, December 23
Garage-East, the winery at the recently opened Barnone community in Gilbert, is also getting in on the Christmas Eve Eve action. On Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Garage-East will be selling Christmas wine or hot mulled wine for $12 per mug. Attendees also can enjoy Schreiner’s bratwurst, duck-fat French fries, kale salad, and Tracy Dempsey Originals cookies for $15. Local duo Foxheart will play some live Christmas tunes. Kids can drink free cider. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
|
Half Moon Sports Grill
Ugly Sweater Party at Half Moon Sports Grill
Friday, December 23
The Half Moon Sports Grill's Moon Valley location is throwing a Holiday Ugly Sweater Party from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 23. Until 7 p.m., you can enjoy happy hour specials including $3.50 Dos XX and $5 starters. The "best" ugly sweater will take home $50 cash. The Moon Valley Half Moon location is at 288 East Greenway Parkway. For more information, visit Half Moon Sports Grill's website.
Related Locations
288 E. Greenway Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85022
288 E. Greenway Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85022-2398
4401 E. McDowell Rd
Phoenix, Arizona 85008
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!