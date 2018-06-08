A Handcrafted Taproom Brings Beer and Skeletons to the Same Table

The first brewery in Fountain Hills just opened, and the place is otherworldly. Bone Haus Brewing is a macabre collaboration between Keith Chapman (the brewery's product developer), Andy Weiner (brewmaster), and David Lozeau, (artist).

“There is a latin phrase, memento mori, which literally means 'remember you die' and has historically been intended as an inspiration to live for today,” Chapman says. “The name and theme are a nod to the ossuaries and catacombs, also known as bone houses, we’ve visited across Europe.”

Most taprooms in Phoenix are just tributes to beer with their industrial vibe, stainless steel countertops, and cinderblock bars. Bone Haus changes the formula – beer is an accent piece in a larger concept.