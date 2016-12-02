Book A Happy Hour Party At Pedal Haus Brewery, First Drink's on the House
|
A Haus Pub Ale from Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe.
Lauren Saria
Hosting a party can be a real pain. So why not put on your holiday shindig with a little help from some professionals?
Whether it’s for co-workers, family, or just a casual get together with friends, Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe is inviting guests to book a Happy Hour Party or Fire Pit Party at the restaurant.
The happy hour is good for groups of 10 to 15 people, and includes a free first drink (PHB Beer, select wines, and well drinks), free Light Bites, and extended happy hour specials until 7 p.m.
Other on-site party favors include corn hole, beer pong, and a craft beer garden.
Bookings are first come, first serve. To book your happy hour party, contact the restaurant at 480-314-Beer, or visit this website.
For more information, visit the Pedal Haus Brewery website.
Related Location
730 S. Mill Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85281
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!