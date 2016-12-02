menu

Book A Happy Hour Party At Pedal Haus Brewery, First Drink's on the House

Black Friday Discount on 2017 Arizona Strong Beer Festival Tickets


Friday, December 2, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
A Haus Pub Ale from Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe.
Lauren Saria
Hosting a party can be a real pain. So why not put on your holiday shindig with a little help from some professionals?

Whether it’s for co-workers, family, or just a casual get together with friends, Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe is inviting guests to book a Happy Hour Party or Fire Pit Party at the restaurant.

The happy hour is good for groups of 10 to 15 people, and includes a free first drink (PHB Beer, select wines, and well drinks), free Light Bites, and extended happy hour specials until 7 p.m.

Other on-site party favors include corn hole, beer pong, and a craft beer garden.

Bookings are first come, first serve. To book your happy hour party, contact the restaurant at 480-314-Beer, or visit this website.

For more information, visit the Pedal Haus Brewery website.

Pedal Haus Brewery
730 S. Mill Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85281

480-314-2337

pedalhausbrewery.com

