menu

Brat Haus Pig Roast, a Free Farm Tour, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Worm Composting Class, Free Bagel, and More in Metro Phoenix From Feb. 6 to Feb. 12


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Brat Haus Pig Roast, a Free Farm Tour, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Monday, February 13, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
Brat Haus Pig Roast, a Free Farm Tour, And More This Week in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
True Food Kitchen
A A

True Food Kitchen Valentine's Cocktails
Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14

We've already told you about where to consider going on Valentine's Day, but if you want to kick things off early, True Food Kitchen has got you covered. The healthy-eating restaurant has rolled out a five-cocktail menu that will be available on Monday, February 13, and Tuesday, February 14. Enjoy themed-libations like War of the Roses, a mixture of rose petal, lime, pomegranate-infused vodka, and Prosecco or Love-a-Pear, a blend of lemon, honey, pear, and vanilla-infused bourbon. For more information, visit True Food Kitchen's website.

Brat Haus Pig Roast, a Free Farm Tour, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix
Facebook/The Farm at Agritopia

Free Farm Tour of Agritopia
Wednesday, February 15

Every third Wednesday of the month, guests can enjoy free farm tours of the Farm at Agritopia in Gilbert. This Wednesday, tour-takers meet at Farm Stand at Barnone, and start the tour at 10 a.m. During this tour, a representative from the farm walks around the property and explains the history of the property, how the Johnston Family Foundation for Urban Agriculture fits in and helps preserve the longevity of the urban farm. The tour guides also give some general information about what's currently happening on the farm and answer questions. Tours are rain or shine. For more information, visit The Farm at Agritopia's website.

Brat Haus Pig Roast, a Free Farm Tour, And More This Week in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Carlson Creek Vineyard

Carlson Creek Vineyard Grenache Release Party
Thursday, February 16

Carlson Creek Vineyard is throwing a party to celebrate the release of its 2015 grenache at its tasting room in Scottsdale. This marks the second time in the winery's nine-year history when it has released a grenache. During the celebration, guests can enjoy one complimentary glass of the red wine and light bites from Eddie's House, in addition to live music and the chance to chat with co-owner and winemaker Robert Carlson III. The party is from 5 to 8 p.m. at the winery's Old Town Scottsdale tasting room. For more information, visit Carlson Creek Vineyard's website.

Brat Haus Pig Roast, a Free Farm Tour, And More This Week in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
HDE Agency

Pig Roast and Grand Canyon Brewing Company at Brat Haus
Thursday, February 16

In honor of Arizona Beer Week, Grand Canyon Brewing Company and Scottsdale's Brat Haus have teamed up for a third annual Pig Roast. For $28 per person, you can enjoy a full pig plate and a flight of Grand Canyon Beers. Enjoy foods like a whole roasted pig cooked with Grand Canyon beer, smashed fingerling potatoes with rosemary butter, beer-braised Brussels sprouts with apple cider vinegar, heirloom carrots glazed with brown sugar, and garlic-roasted local squash. The following Grand Canyon beers will be available at the roast: Lava Falls Quad, American Pilsner, Deep In The Green, Scotchy Scotch Scotch, and a cask tapping of Chained Mango IPA. The roast starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit Brat Haus' website.

This Thursday at Mother Bunch Brewing in Phoenix, you can taste how using different glassware can affect the taste of a variety of beers.
This Thursday at Mother Bunch Brewing in Phoenix, you can taste how using different glassware can affect the taste of a variety of beers.
Facebook/Mother Bunch Brewing

Spiegelau Craft Beer Glass Magic Class at Mother Bunch Brewing
Thursday, February 16

Think the glass you're drinking your beer out of doesn't make a difference? Think again. This Thursday at Mother Bunch Brewing in Phoenix, you can take a Spiegelau (a company that manufacturers glasses) Craft Beer Glass Magic class, where you'll discover what a difference proper craft beer glassware can make. During class, you can sip Mother Bunch beers from a variety of glasses and enjoy snacks from the kitchen. Participants get to keep an entire set of Spiegelau glassware and a logo Mother Bunch shaker pint. Class is from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $75 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite link.

Teresa Traverse
Teresa is a writer, editor, traveler, and food enthusiast. She loves chocolate, espresso, and Chihuahuas.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
The Farm at Agritopia
More Info
More Info

3000 E. Ray Rd.
Gilbert, AZ 85296

480-988-1238

www.thefarmatagritopia.com

miles
True Food Kitchen
More Info
More Info

2502 E. Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-774-3488

www.foxrc.com/true_food_kitchen.html

miles
True Food Kitchen
More Info
More Info

15191 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-265-4500

www.truefoodkitchen.com/restaurants/true-food-kitchen

miles
Mother Bunch Brewing
More Info
More Info

825 N. 7th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85006

602-368-3580

www.MotherBunchBrew.com

miles
Brat Haus
More Info
More Info

3622 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-947-4006

www.brathausaz.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >