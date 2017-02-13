Brat Haus Pig Roast, a Free Farm Tour, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen Valentine's Cocktails

Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14

We've already told you about where to consider going on Valentine's Day, but if you want to kick things off early, True Food Kitchen has got you covered. The healthy-eating restaurant has rolled out a five-cocktail menu that will be available on Monday, February 13, and Tuesday, February 14. Enjoy themed-libations like War of the Roses, a mixture of rose petal, lime, pomegranate-infused vodka, and Prosecco or Love-a-Pear, a blend of lemon, honey, pear, and vanilla-infused bourbon. For more information, visit True Food Kitchen's website.

Free Farm Tour of Agritopia

Wednesday, February 15

Every third Wednesday of the month, guests can enjoy free farm tours of the Farm at Agritopia in Gilbert. This Wednesday, tour-takers meet at Farm Stand at Barnone, and start the tour at 10 a.m. During this tour, a representative from the farm walks around the property and explains the history of the property, how the Johnston Family Foundation for Urban Agriculture fits in and helps preserve the longevity of the urban farm. The tour guides also give some general information about what's currently happening on the farm and answer questions. Tours are rain or shine. For more information, visit The Farm at Agritopia's website.

Carlson Creek Vineyard Grenache Release Party

Thursday, February 16

Carlson Creek Vineyard is throwing a party to celebrate the release of its 2015 grenache at its tasting room in Scottsdale. This marks the second time in the winery's nine-year history when it has released a grenache. During the celebration, guests can enjoy one complimentary glass of the red wine and light bites from Eddie's House, in addition to live music and the chance to chat with co-owner and winemaker Robert Carlson III. The party is from 5 to 8 p.m. at the winery's Old Town Scottsdale tasting room. For more information, visit Carlson Creek Vineyard's website.

Pig Roast and Grand Canyon Brewing Company at Brat Haus

Thursday, February 16

In honor of Arizona Beer Week, Grand Canyon Brewing Company and Scottsdale's Brat Haus have teamed up for a third annual Pig Roast. For $28 per person, you can enjoy a full pig plate and a flight of Grand Canyon Beers. Enjoy foods like a whole roasted pig cooked with Grand Canyon beer, smashed fingerling potatoes with rosemary butter, beer-braised Brussels sprouts with apple cider vinegar, heirloom carrots glazed with brown sugar, and garlic-roasted local squash. The following Grand Canyon beers will be available at the roast: Lava Falls Quad, American Pilsner, Deep In The Green, Scotchy Scotch Scotch, and a cask tapping of Chained Mango IPA. The roast starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit Brat Haus' website.

This Thursday at Mother Bunch Brewing in Phoenix, you can taste how using different glassware can affect the taste of a variety of beers. Facebook/Mother Bunch Brewing

Spiegelau Craft Beer Glass Magic Class at Mother Bunch Brewing

Thursday, February 16

Think the glass you're drinking your beer out of doesn't make a difference? Think again. This Thursday at Mother Bunch Brewing in Phoenix, you can take a Spiegelau (a company that manufacturers glasses) Craft Beer Glass Magic class, where you'll discover what a difference proper craft beer glassware can make. During class, you can sip Mother Bunch beers from a variety of glasses and enjoy snacks from the kitchen. Participants get to keep an entire set of Spiegelau glassware and a logo Mother Bunch shaker pint. Class is from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $75 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite link.

