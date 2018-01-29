Brat Haus in Scottsdale Just Dropped a New Menu with Lamb, Boar, and Rattlesnake Sausage

When you think of sausage, you probably think of pork or beef. Maybe veal. You may think of mild breakfast links or Italian spirals flecked with fennel, of places like Germany or Chicago, maybe even of spicy merguez or black blood sausage.

The average human likely doesn’t think of rattlesnake sausage, but that’s what’s being stuffed these days at Brat Haus in Old Town.

Yes, rattlesnake sausage. Objectively, this isn’t that strange. A snake is an animal that eats, sleeps, feels, and lives in the dirt just like a pig. Further, we live in the desert, a natural habitat of the rattlesnake. The only pigs we have wild here are javellina, and from a zoological standpoint these shaggy beasts aren’t even pigs. You could make an argument that eating snake is more suited to where we are, that eating pig, an animal often raised afar, is the true weirdo move.