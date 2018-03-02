Breakfast Beat: A Wide World of Coffee and Quick Breakfast Sandwiches

The Spot: Boss Coffee

23015 North Scottsdale Road, #107, Scottsdale

800-590-4092

The Scene: Boss exists so far outside the standard formula for your coffee shop, at least in terms of how the place looks, that you have to marvel a little. The place has lofty ceilings, dark walls with chalked menu listings and designs, elegant light fixtures, and dozens of displayed coffee growlers ready for people to fill up and bring home. Booth seating is upholstered. Sunlight and the glow of potent lightbulbs combine. This is a place where people linger reading papers, milking Wi-Fi, sitting out on a porch that overlooks North Scottsdale's sweep south back toward Phoenix.

Some customers, however, get the goods without even setting foot inside. Boss Coffee has a drive-thru. It gets traffic even in the early Sunday hours.