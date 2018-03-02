 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Breakfast Beat: A Wide World of Coffee and Quick Breakfast SandwichesEXPAND
Chris Malloy

Breakfast Beat: A Wide World of Coffee and Quick Breakfast Sandwiches

Chris Malloy | March 2, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

The Spot: Boss Coffee
23015 North Scottsdale Road, #107, Scottsdale
800-590-4092

The Scene: Boss exists so far outside the standard formula for your coffee shop, at least in terms of how the place looks, that you have to marvel a little. The place has lofty ceilings, dark walls with chalked menu listings and designs, elegant light fixtures, and dozens of displayed coffee growlers ready for people to fill up and bring home. Booth seating is upholstered. Sunlight and the glow of potent lightbulbs combine. This is a place where people linger reading papers, milking Wi-Fi, sitting out on a porch that overlooks North Scottsdale's sweep south back toward Phoenix.

Some customers, however, get the goods without even setting foot inside. Boss Coffee has a drive-thru. It gets traffic even in the early Sunday hours.

Breakfast Beat: A Wide World of Coffee and Quick Breakfast SandwichesEXPAND
Chris Malloy

The Goods: Don't come to this place expecting crazy French toasts or a boozy brunch that meanders into the afternoon hours. This is a place to go for a quick breakfast.

The menu of savory goods is small: an egg bowl, a few croissant sandwiches, two wraps. Wraps are toasted to heavy crispness and display sexy grill marks. One contains eggs, sausage, chorizo, pesto, and a near-rainbow of vegetables. It gets a boost from the hot sauce selection, good for a coffee shop: green Cholula, red Cholula, and packets of Sriracha.

Croissants are also heavily grilled, giving the buttery pastries a shattering texture that matches nicely with the hot eggs, cheese, and ham inside. The egg bowl, though, needs some work. Danishes, muffins, scones, and such fill out the food menu.

Breakfast Beat: A Wide World of Coffee and Quick Breakfast SandwichesEXPAND
Chris Malloy

Coffee is the name of the game here. Boss uses three roasters, including the nationally renowned Stumptown (Portland, Oregon). All beans used to create nitro have been roasted by Espressions Coffee Roastery (Tempe). The nitro at Boss is a mellow version, with pools of a light, creamy froth between ice cubes. The cream doesn't vanish as you drink.

The Bottom Line: Boss Coffee is where to go if you want a quick breakfast sandwich, to fill up a growler of cold brew, to get quick coffee and breakfast on the go. It's also a great place to post up and read or work.

Breakfast Beat: A Wide World of Coffee and Quick Breakfast Sandwiches
Chris Malloy

Special Something: A nice menu of iced teas includes peach, mint, and white hibiscus. This selection will add value to shop once the mercury starts to rise.
Hours: Daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Price: $
Coffee Options: Drip, cold brew, nitro, and classic espresso-based creations. A host of cold blended options are on offer, some as simple as mocha or vanilla, others venturing into snickerdoodle territory.
Hot Tea Options: Boss brews a small selection of loose-leaf teas.
Fresh-squeezed juice: Rad Juices (Phoenix)
Wi-fi: Yes
Drinking Before Noon: Nope

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >