Breakfast Beat: Soul Café Cooks Southwestern Eats With a Twist

Each week, we review a different breakfast spot in town, highlighting culinary offerings, brunchability, and the overall vibe as you sip your morning joe. Whether the restaurant in question is grab-and-go or stay-and-play, each offers a unique breakfast buzz that might be just what you need for the most important meal of the day.

The Spot: Soul Café

7615 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

480-515-6254

The Scene: Don’t let the restaurant’s name fool you – Soul Café is not so much Southern as Southwestern. Chef Sheila Bryson moved here from Chicago years ago, and – like so many Midwesterners – fell in love with the desert and never looked back. Her passion is reflected in the décor (which features work by local artists and a decidedly desert color palette), but also in the floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the palo verdes, saguaro, and nearby mountains. The casual vibe makes Soul a perfect place for all types of patrons, and plenty of the families, couples, and boozy brunchers around you are regulars.