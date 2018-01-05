Breakfast Beat: Go Vegan Without Losing Flavor at Treehouse Bakery

Each week, we review a different breakfast spot in town, highlighting culinary offerings, brunchability, and the overall vibe as you sip your morning joe. Whether the restaurant in question is grab-and-go or stay-and-play, each offers a unique breakfast buzz that might be just what you need for the most important meal of the day.

The Spot: Treehouse Bakery

1348 West Roosevelt Street

480-560-5233

The Scene: On the corner of Roosevelt and Grand Avenue sits a white building with a large art display on its side—a blue and red Phoenix rises into the sky. Two sports cars flank the bird. This building houses multiple storefronts, including Treehouse Bakery, a local business serving vegan pastries, cookies, brownies, and customized cakes and cupcakes. It doubles as a standout breakfast spot.

The bakery has two tables and a small bar space against the front window; among the minimal wall decor are the rainbow-colored strung-up words “YOU ARE MAGICAL” (and you are). With white floors and white walls but for pink stripes on one side, the space is pretty apathetic the decor is spare and a little playful, nothing to take away from the baked goods.

They make up for whatever deficiency you may find in the aesthetics tenfold. We’re talking cinnamon rolls, homemade pop tarts, coffee cakes. and gluten-free coconut macaroons. Treehouse leaves no eater behind when it comes to offering an array of health- and allergy-conscious goodies.

EXPAND Scones, pop tarts, brownies, cupcakes and other treats tempt patrons at Treehouse Bakery. Alyssa Tidwell

The Goods: It's all about the brownies. They are the best item on the menu, deeply chocolaty with bursts of chocolate chunks and subtle hints of saltiness. Made with cashew cream cheese, the brownies are amply moist and abundantly packed with flavor.

Homemade pop tarts are another smart grab: the successful simplicity of the strawberry or fig pop tarts make for a modest morning treat with a kick of jam and rainbow sprinkles on top. Flavors change daily. Most of the pastries offered are made using almond milk, although most of the cookies are nut-free (with the unfortunate, expected exception of peanut butter).

Scone flavors also change daily. Coffee cakes can be ordered ahead for $25 per 9-inch pan. (Think of how big a splash that will cause in the office!)

Guests can also grab a cup of coffee made from beans provided by Press Coffee Roasters, or a cup of soy, almond, or coconut milk. Treehouse also offers Wisdom Nectar Tea, a Phoenix-based company that sells hand-blended, organic herbal teas. The Hydrating Flower Power tea (rose petals, tulsi, lemon peel, Jasmine, astragalus, peppermint, and lemon balm) is cool and refreshing on a quiet morning.

The Bottom Line: If you have a sweet tooth, dietary restrictions, or want to cut dairy, Treehouse Bakery is a beloved sanctuary for health-conscious delectables. And while the ambiance doesn't quite parallel flavor, the service is warm and friendly. The baked goods shine. They may even convince carnivores to give the vegan dark side a try.

Special Something: Head over one morning when the cinnamon rolls are hot. They're available every other Saturday. Call ahead to find out which.

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Price: $

Coffee Options: Press Coffee for the win.

Fresh-squeezed juice: No

Wi-Fi: Nope