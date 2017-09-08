menu

Best Thing I Ate This Week: A Cosmic Croissant at Squarz Bakery in Tempe

Friday, September 8, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell
As a food editor, eating all kinds of things — both delicious and disastrous — is part of the job description. Not everything that goes into my mouth ends up in a review or article, but some things are just too good not to share.

This week I found myself deep in residential Tempe in, you guessed it, a strip mall. I was there to check out the hand pies at Squarz Bakery & Cafe, but something in the pastry display distracted me from my savory assignment.

The colorful, icing-slicked croissant was the last of its kind. Sitting alone among an army of other puff pastry confections. I pointed to the baked good, and asked the owner-baker, Steven Gerner, what it was.

"That's our latest creation, the Cosmic Croissant. We made it in honor of the eclipse," he told me.

I didn't wait for further explanation. I needed to taste that joker.

The short story: It was so f-ing good.

The delicate, chewy interior of the croissant was studded with colorful gems of sugar. The outside was crisp, shellacked with a caramelized sugar and thin ribbon of chocolate.

It was breakfast Nirvana.  

Special croissant creations, like this one, are a regular occurrence at this small bake shop, along with their permanent croissant creations, like kouign amann (caramelized croissant), cinnamon roll croissant, chocolate croissant, and lemon croissant.

I came for a hand pie, but this unplanned, rainbow flecked pastry ended up being the best thing I ate all week.

The shop is closed on Saturday and Sunday, so stock up on croissants tonight for a killer Saturday morning breakfast.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

