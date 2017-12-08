Breakfast Beat: Euro Morning Eats and Vibes at Alo Cafe in Scottsdale

Each week, we review a different breakfast spot in town, highlighting culinary offerings, brunchability, and the overall vibe as you sip your morning joe. Whether the restaurant in question is grab-and-go or stay-and-play, each offers a unique breakfast buzz that just may be just what you need for the most important meal of the day.

Alo Cafe

6960 East First Street, Scottsdale

480-878-4172

The scene: Alo Cafe, located in downtown Scottsdale, has the European cafe vibe you’d find on the streets of Madrid or Amsterdam. On a recent Wednesday, only one other patron was sitting in the cafe, enjoying brunch in a cozy corner. The restaurant is very compact, giving patrons an intimate European cafe experience. If you dig a group brunch, this place isn’t ideal. But there is plenty of shaded patio seating, great for enjoying your bites as the temperature drops. On the inside, country flags sit on a counter, while American rock hits like “American Pie” and “Stuck in the Middle With You” play softly overhead.