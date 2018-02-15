Breaking: 3 Metro Phoenix Chefs Are Semifinalists for James Beard Awards

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced its Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists. The James Beard Awards given to chefs are broken down into categories, some based on region. In the Southwest, metro Phoenix chefs earned three nods.

For "Best Chef: Southwest," the three metro Phoenix semifinalist chefs are Charleen Badman (FnB in Scottsdale), Kevin Binkley (Binkley's Restaurant in Phoenix), and Silvana Salcido Esparza (Barrio Café Gran Reserva in Phoenix).

The awards are widely considered the most prestigious in the food world.