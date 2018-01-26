Brewer's Bowl Brings Local Breweries to a Street Festival in Old Town Scottsdale

The "Lom-Beer-Di" trophy is at stake as the fourth annual Brewer's Bowl comes to town on February 3. At the event, hosted by Two Brothers Tap House and Brewery, drinkers will be able to taste dozens of Arizona beers. The trophy will be awarded to the best in show.
A section of Brown Avenue in Old Town Scottsdale will be closed for the event, which is part competition, part celebration of Arizona beer. General admission tickets cost $35 and include 20 four-ounce beer samples. You can up that to 25 samples by getting $55 VIP tickets, which also get you early admission.
About 20 breweries will be in attendance, with local favorites well represented, including McFate, Helton, Freak'N, and Pedal Haus. A few breweries from beyond the Valley will be making the trip, including Historic Brewing (Flagstaff) and Dillinger Brewing (Tucson). Two Brothers, the host, will be pouring its own house-made beers as well.
Judges will do a blind tasting the day before the festivities. The winning Arizona beer will be announced on the big day. Past winners include North Mountain Brewing Company's Oatmeal Stout, the Beer Research Institute's Imperial Stout, and the Grand Canyon Brewing Company's Direwolf (a sour ale).
The Brewer's Bowl won't deviate from the tradition of including food to soak up the copious alcohol. The street event will feature food trucks like Kono Pizza, The Hungry Monk, and Kana Mon Hawaiian Treats.
Entry is limited to guests 21 years and older. Proceeds will be donated to the Children's Cancer Network.
Fourth Annual Brewer's Bowl. 7380 East Second Street, Scottsdale; 480-378-3001.
February 3, 5 to 9 p.m., VIP entrance at 4 p.m.
