Brewer's Bowl Brings Local Breweries to a Street Festival in Old Town Scottsdale

The "Lom-Beer-Di" trophy is at stake as the fourth annual Brewer's Bowl comes to town on February 3. At the event, hosted by Two Brothers Tap House and Brewery, drinkers will be able to taste dozens of Arizona beers. The trophy will be awarded to the best in show.

A section of Brown Avenue in Old Town Scottsdale will be closed for the event, which is part competition, part celebration of Arizona beer. General admission tickets cost $35 and include 20 four-ounce beer samples. You can up that to 25 samples by getting $55 VIP tickets, which also get you early admission.

About 20 breweries will be in attendance, with local favorites well represented, including McFate, Helton, Freak'N, and Pedal Haus. A few breweries from beyond the Valley will be making the trip, including Historic Brewing (Flagstaff) and Dillinger Brewing (Tucson). Two Brothers, the host, will be pouring its own house-made beers as well.