$10 Lunch: Adorable Hand Pies at Squarz Bakery in Tempe

Various pies on offer at Squarz in Tempe

Sometimes a restaurant emerges with a whisper, quietly building a following without fanfare (or marketing). Sometimes, these places are worth seeking out.

Such is the case with Squarz Bakery in Tempe.

Set deep in a residential area, far from the hustle and foot traffic of Mill Avenue, this little restaurant has far more charm than a strip mall joint should have. A row of stools run along a wide window, along with a couple of two-tops inside and a scattering of patio seating.