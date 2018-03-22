A Burger-Centric Food Festival Is Coming to Scottsdale Friday

Burgers aren't just meat on a bun. They’re a craft. Chefs have to choose between various meats, lean-to-fat ratios, buns, and toppings to create the perfect burger. This weekend, Arizona’s burger elite will face off at the ultimate burger challenge: the Burger Battle.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The competition will take place this Friday at the Scottsdale Waterfront. At the event, which runs from 7 to 9 p.m., local burger joints will sizzle and bun their best for a panel of judges, who will crown the ultimate burger champion. A People’s Choice winner will also be named. Tickets cost $65 and include unlimited burger tastings, shakes, fries, cold beers, and live entertainment.
Guests can eat and drink their way through 17 burger spots and vote for the People’s Choice winner. Competing restaurants include Hopdoddy Burger Bar, The District, Aioli Gourmet Burger, Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company, HandCut Burgers & Chophouse, Four Peaks Brewing Company, and many more.
You must be 21 or older to attend. Budweiser is an event sponsor. Be sure to come hungry.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!