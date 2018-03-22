A Burger-Centric Food Festival Is Coming to Scottsdale Friday

Burgers aren't just meat on a bun. They’re a craft. Chefs have to choose between various meats, lean-to-fat ratios, buns, and toppings to create the perfect burger. This weekend, Arizona’s burger elite will face off at the ultimate burger challenge: the Burger Battle.

The competition will take place this Friday at the Scottsdale Waterfront. At the event, which runs from 7 to 9 p.m., local burger joints will sizzle and bun their best for a panel of judges, who will crown the ultimate burger champion. A People’s Choice winner will also be named. Tickets cost $65 and include unlimited burger tastings, shakes, fries, cold beers, and live entertainment.