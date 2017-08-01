Burger Daze: A Month of Specialty Burgers at Liberty Market in Gilbert — and a Bonus

On August 22, Liberty Market will offer the Fried Chicken Burger. Sarah Roberson Peachy Photography and Social Media

Looking to beef up this August? Head to Liberty Market in Gilbert for Burger Daze.

Every day of the month, Liberty will offer a different burger special. Bonus: Save your receipts, and if you try 10 different burgers, you'll get a gift card to the restaurant for $50. Try all 31 for a $250 gift card. (Receipts must be presented during the first week of September.)

Chef David Traina's got his 2017 Burger Daze lineup ready: