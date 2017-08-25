Early Bird Tickets Are Still Available for Best of Phoenix A'Fare (Rates Increase August 26)
|
Phoenix New Times
On October 14, we will celebrate the BEST OF PHOENIX 2017 issue with the Best of Phoenix A'Fare, an evening of food, drinks, and entertainment at the Arizona Biltmore, from 8 to 11 p.m. (7 p.m. for VIP). Cocktail attire is required.
Enjoy unlimited samples from participating restaurants, including Angry Crab Shack, 5 & Diner, Carlsbad Tavern, Flourish, European Bakery & Cafe, Yasha from Russia, Armadillo Grill, Detroit Coney Grill, and Mr. Mesquite Taqueria, among others.
Buy VIP tickets now for $60 and general admission for $40. Ticket prices increase on August 26.
