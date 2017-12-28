Cafe Serving Stuffed and Topped Churros Coming to Gilbert

Gilbert will get a little sweeter on February 1 with the opening of Dulce Churro Cafe, an eatery that will revolve around the humble churro. Dulce Churro Cafe will make plain churros, the common Latin sweet fried, sugared, and served hot. But Dulce, too, will take the churro to new territory.

At Dulce, churros can come with dipping sauces (like Nutella and dulce de leche). Churros can come with toppings (like almonds and cookie dough). Churros can be coated in various glazes (like strawberry). Churros can be filled with custard, Nutella, dulce de leche, and others. Churro cones will hold house-made ice cream and gelato, providing the "buns" of ice cream sandwiches, the cones for frozen scoops.

Owner Jared Naumann got the idea for a churro cafe while traveling in Spain. In Madrid, he tasted churros with hot chocolate. He was awestruck by the combination. The idea for a churro cafe was born.