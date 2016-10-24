Candy Bar Milk Stout Debut, OHYA Sushi Opening, And More This Week in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Fate Brewing Co.'s Candy Bar Milk Stout Sara Palmer

McFate Brewing Company Releases Candy Bar Milk Stout

Today

Fall is here, and if you're craving a fall beer that isn't of the pumpkin variety, consider trying McFate Brewing Company's Candy Bar Milk Stout, which is being released today. The Scottsdale craft brewery's award-winning milk stout is brewed with roasted peanuts, cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, and a touch of sea salt. It will officially be released at 11 a.m. For more information, visit McFate Brewing Company's website.

OHYA Sushi, Korean Grill & Bar Grand Opening

Wednesday, October 26

Known for serving both Korean barbecue and Japanese fare like sushi, OHYA Sushi, Korean Grill & Bar has opened its second location (the first is in Glendale) and is celebrating with a late-night grand opening party on Wednesday. Guests can enjoy free food and drinks and groove to music from a live DJ. The restaurant will raffle off gift cards and other prizes. The party is from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The address of the new location is 7000 East Mayo Boulevard. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

EXPAND Carlson Creek Vineyard

New Happy Hour at Carlson Creek Vineyard's Tasting Room

Wednesday, October 26 to Thursday, October 27

Carlson Creek Vineyard is now offering a happy hour at its new tasting room in Scottsdale. Offered every Wednesday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., happy hour includes $6 glasses of two featured wines plus $2 off any other glasses for Wine Society members. For more information, visit Carlson Creek Vineyard's website.

EXPAND Loose Leaf Tea Market

Loose Leaf Tea Market's Spooktacular Tea Party

Thursday, October 27

The Loose Leaf Tea Market Town & Country store is hosting a Spooktacular tea party this Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to show up in their "cutest tea attire" or Halloween costumes and enjoy a tea service. The Spooktacular Tea Party will include tastings of three different seasonal teas in addition to snacks and games. After the party, customers can enjoy special discounts on organic loose-leaf teas and merchandise. The party is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per person. For more information, visit the Loose Leaf Tea Market's website.

EXPAND Grace Stufkosky

Someburros 30th Anniversary Week Deals

All week

All this week, Someburros guests can nab special deals on some of this chain's signature dishes as part of its 30th anniversary celebration. On Monday, diners can enjoy $6 pollo fundido featuring marinated chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla that's deep fried and topped with jalapeño cream cheese. Then on Tuesday, diners can enjoy $2 tacos, Wednesday brings $1 margaritas, and on Thursday, guests can enjoy bean and cheese burros for $2.50. For more information, visit Someburros' website.