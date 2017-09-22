Bagels and Cannolis at New York West Bakery in Sun City

The day is dragging on, the week is dragging slower. You're hungry and grumpy and in no mood to go out or to cook. Tonight's battle plan includes picking up a few things on the way home that require zero effort to prepare, but are far removed from the idea of a greasy bag of fast food. A foraged meal like this could be just the thing to perk you up and get you through the rest of the week.

The Meal: New York-Style Baked Goods and Kitchen-Sink Sandwiches

The Spot: New York West Bakery

Location: 10101 West Grand Avenue, Sun City

Closest Freeways: 101 Freeway and US 60 (Grand Avenue)

Open Until: 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday

Is there any more appetizing sight than a white pastry box tied with red and white yarn? For anyone who has spent time on the East Coast, the sight of such a box will make your mouth water and set your mind alight with memories of Italian pastries. Like creamy, sweet ricotta encased in a crisp pastry shell.