Cartel's New Downtown Phoenix Location Is Offering Free Coffee From Jan. 9 to Jan. 13

Downtown coffee drinkers, we've got good news for you. Local roaster Cartel vacated its downtown location to trade up for newer digs back in May 2016, and the new downtown spot is finally open. To celebrate the occasion, Cartel is giving away free coffee from Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 13. Guests who visit the new downtown location during opening week can get a free large hot drip coffee in exchange for registering their e-mail address at the new location.

Located at 1 North First Street, #110, Cartel Coffee Lab's downtown Phoenix location will be open from 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. The newly designed 400-square-foot space — which is right next door to the old downtown spot — features indoor and outdoor seating and a street-side walk-up window.

The new location also includes a neighboring 375-square-foot meeting space designed for community group gatherings, private event,s and more, managed by the Department, which occupies a co-working space in the same building.

For more information, visit Cartel Coffee Lab's website.

