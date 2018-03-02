The Classic Tempe Restaurant That Brought Globe-Miami Mexican Cooking to Metro Phoenix

Welcome to the 2018 edition of The Essentials, our catalog of indispensable and quintessential Phoenix food and drink. From now until May, we'll be sharing 50 dishes, drinks, and food experiences that make up the culinary backbone (and personality) of metro Phoenix. This list is highly eclectic, mixing classics with newer and lesser-known favorites. But all The Essentials have one thing in common: We think they're required eating (and drinking) in metro Phoenix.

40: Green chile at Casa Reynoso



I know somebody who used to happily drive more than 100 miles from Tucson to Globe to eat the chile verde at Chalo's Casa Reynoso, a classic Arizona-Mex restaurant that remains a mainstay of the Globe-Miami area.

Globe-Miami might be famous as high desert mining country, but it's just as well-known for its hearty chile plates, souped-up burros ("burritos" is a California affectation, a local old-timer once told me), and home-style Mexican combo platters as it is for its historic open-pit mines.