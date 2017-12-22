Best Thing I Ate All Week: Sugary Fritters and Funnel Cakes from the Middle East

The phrases “kid in a candy store” and “kid on Christmas” are exhausted from heavy use, but the feeling behind them — pure runaway wonder — is one that people love to feel again. One of the foolproof ways for an adult who’s really into food or culture to spark that feeling of total fascination is to enter a new international market. Picture me, eyes wide, fingers dancing across my iPhone screen to look up new words, lingering in the fava- and feta-lined aisles of Caspian Food Market in Scottsdale.

Caspian Food Market sells groceries and prepared food from the Middle East and other largely Islamic lands once part of the Persian Empire. Products range in geography from North Africa to Bulgaria to Iran. The grocery is unexpectedly affordable, especially when you consider its North Scottsdale surroundings.

The other day, I filled up a plastic hand basket for $25.