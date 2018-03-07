Chase Field Is Getting Some Crazy New Food in 2018

As we’ve previously stated, “Chase Field has a reputation for food.” That standing continues into 2018, as the Arizona Diamondbacks and Levy Restaurants have just released several new imaginative menu items. Here’s a quick guide to the new menu items at Chase Field that we're most excited to try.
The 2018 menu comes in hot with the Asada Dog – an 18-inch Schreiner’s hot dog sitting in a Talera hot dog bun beneath a heavy layer of fries topped queso blanco, carne asada, pico de gallo, and guacamole. It’s found in the Big Dawgs area, AKA Section 126.
Now, we know tater tots are big in this town, and Chase Field is no exception. The Steak and Ale Tots is an order of crispy tots smothered with Four Peaks Kilt Lifter cheese sauce, shaved pieces of Philly-style rib eye meat, and onions, mushrooms, and chive sour cream. Look for it in Section 130, at Taste of Chase.
This next one is next level: the Fried Chicken Banh Mi is a crispy chicken fillet surrounded by a hoagie roll and weighed down with carrots, cucumber, pickled daikon, and garlic-cilantro aioli. This take on the banh mi will be found at Taste of Chase (again, Section 130).
Finally, located appropriately enough in the Burger Burger area (the Suite Level), the Curd & Q Burger is must-try ballpark fare. It’s slaw topped by a beef patty, pulled pork, and white cheddar cheese curds. You might want to run the bases after this one.
Chase Field has also expanded its menu with vegan and vegetarian options in the Taste of Chase, including the Sonoran Vegan Wrap and the Classic Vegan Burger. There are other new menu items as well, but these are the highlights.
And because baseball always needs a hero, the original Churro Dog will live on in 2018.
