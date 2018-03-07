Chase Field Is Getting Some Crazy New Food in 2018

Is the Steak and Ale Tots dish a beautiful monster, or all we need to get through the 2018 season?

As we’ve previously stated, “Chase Field has a reputation for food.” That standing continues into 2018, as the Arizona Diamondbacks and Levy Restaurants have just released several new imaginative menu items. Here’s a quick guide to the new menu items at Chase Field that we're most excited to try.

The Asada Dog, and many more new menu items at Chase Field in 2018. Taylor Jackson/Arizona Diamondbacks

The 2018 menu comes in hot with the Asada Dog – an 18-inch Schreiner’s hot dog sitting in a Talera hot dog bun beneath a heavy layer of fries topped queso blanco, carne asada, pico de gallo, and guacamole. It’s found in the Big Dawgs area, AKA Section 126.