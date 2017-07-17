menu

This Week in the Valley: Give Back with Three Edible Charities and Treat Yourself to $1 Gyros and $4 Pies

Take Away Tonight: Lebanese Mezze and Fresh Pita from Middle Eastern Bakery in Phoenix


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

This Week in the Valley: Give Back with Three Edible Charities and Treat Yourself to $1 Gyros and $4 Pies

Monday, July 17, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
This Week in the Valley: Give Back with Three Edible Charities and Treat Yourself to $1 Gyros and $4 PiesEXPAND
Fired Pie
A A

This week, there are some great dining deals, as well as several opportunities to give back to the kids and the troops while dining out. We'll be planning our meals around these good deeds and discounts.

This Week in the Valley: Give Back with Three Edible Charities and Treat Yourself to $1 Gyros and $4 Pies
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Buy Chocolate for the Troops (and Yourself)
Monday, July 17

Chocolate is one way to get over the Monday blues, and the Tempe Marketplace branch of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is offering a great excuse to indulge. During July, the shop will send the same amount of fudge you purchase for yourself to a service member overseas via Packages From Home, a Glendale-based nonprofit organization. You can include your own thank-you note to military service members, which will be sent along with the fudge.

Fired Pie is celebrating its new Tempe location with free pizza.
Fired Pie is celebrating its new Tempe location with free pizza.
Fired Pie / Facebook

Grab a $4 Pizza or Salad at Fired Pie
Tuesday, July 18

In honor of their four-year anniversary, Fired Pie will be offering their custom, choose-your-own dough, topping, and sauce pies, and build-your-own salads, for $4 with the purchase of a drink on Tuesday. The deal is good for dine-in service at any of their 16 Valley locations.

This Week in the Valley: Give Back with Three Edible Charities and Treat Yourself to $1 Gyros and $4 Pies
It’s All Greek To Me

Score $1 Gyros at Tempe Marketplace
Tuesday, July 18
For customer appreciation day, It’s All Greek To Me in the Tempe Marketplace will be selling its gyro wraps and chicken shawarma wraps for a buck from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

This Week in the Valley: Give Back with Three Edible Charities and Treat Yourself to $1 Gyros and $4 Pies
Someburros

Eat Burritos to Help Kids
Wednesday, July 19

Someburros is donating 20 percent of their food sales to the Arizona’s Children Association to any guest who mentions the kids' association on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., as well as collecting school supplies for distribution to children in foster care. Six of the locations will be participating in this charity drive, including the branches in Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, San Tan, Tempe, and Flagstaff.

This Week in the Valley: Give Back with Three Edible Charities and Treat Yourself to $1 Gyros and $4 Pies
Ciao Grazie

Have a Glass of Vino and a Wood-Fired Pie to Support HopeKids
Wednesday, July 19

The Ciao Grazie pizzeria and wine bar in Scottsdale will be donating a portion of their profits on Wednesday to HopeKids, a local nonprofit organization that helps children with complex medical conditions and their families.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >