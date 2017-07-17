This Week in the Valley: Give Back with Three Edible Charities and Treat Yourself to $1 Gyros and $4 Pies
Fired Pie
This week, there are some great dining deals, as well as several opportunities to give back to the kids and the troops while dining out. We'll be planning our meals around these good deeds and discounts.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Buy Chocolate for the Troops (and Yourself)
Monday, July 17
Chocolate is one way to get over the Monday blues, and the Tempe Marketplace branch of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is offering a great excuse to indulge. During July, the shop will send the same amount of fudge you purchase for yourself to a service member overseas via Packages From Home, a Glendale-based nonprofit organization. You can include your own thank-you note to military service members, which will be sent along with the fudge.
Fired Pie is celebrating its new Tempe location with free pizza.
Fired Pie / Facebook
Grab a $4 Pizza or Salad at Fired Pie
Tuesday, July 18
In honor of their four-year anniversary, Fired Pie will be offering their custom, choose-your-own dough, topping, and sauce pies, and build-your-own salads, for $4 with the purchase of a drink on Tuesday. The deal is good for dine-in service at any of their 16 Valley locations.
It’s All Greek To Me
Score $1 Gyros at Tempe Marketplace
Tuesday, July 18
For customer appreciation day, It’s All Greek To Me in the Tempe Marketplace will be selling its gyro wraps and chicken shawarma wraps for a buck from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Someburros
Eat Burritos to Help Kids
Wednesday, July 19
Someburros is donating 20 percent of their food sales to the Arizona’s Children Association to any guest who mentions the kids' association on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., as well as collecting school supplies for distribution to children in foster care. Six of the locations will be participating in this charity drive, including the branches in Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, San Tan, Tempe, and Flagstaff.
Ciao Grazie
Have a Glass of Vino and a Wood-Fired Pie to Support HopeKids
Wednesday, July 19
The Ciao Grazie pizzeria and wine bar in Scottsdale will be donating a portion of their profits on Wednesday to HopeKids, a local nonprofit organization that helps children with complex medical conditions and their families.
