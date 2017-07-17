This Week in the Valley: Give Back with Three Edible Charities and Treat Yourself to $1 Gyros and $4 Pies

EXPAND Fired Pie

This week, there are some great dining deals, as well as several opportunities to give back to the kids and the troops while dining out. We'll be planning our meals around these good deeds and discounts.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Buy Chocolate for the Troops (and Yourself)

Monday, July 17

Chocolate is one way to get over the Monday blues, and the Tempe Marketplace branch of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is offering a great excuse to indulge. During July, the shop will send the same amount of fudge you purchase for yourself to a service member overseas via Packages From Home, a Glendale-based nonprofit organization. You can include your own thank-you note to military service members, which will be sent along with the fudge.