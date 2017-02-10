Check Out Noble Eatery's New Location

EXPAND You can still find your favorite dishes at the new Noble Eatery. Evie Carpenter

If you’ve driven by Noble Bread on McDowell Road recently and noticed the big yellow, black, and white sign outside seems oddly empty, don’t worry.

While Noble will continue to crank out crusty yet airy loaves from the bakery near 22nd Street and McDowell Road, Noble Eatery has moved to 4525 North 24th Street.

You’ll find the same baskets of freshly baked bread greeting you by the door, the handwritten chalk menu board hanging right above, and mismatched vintage chairs pulled up to wooden tables.

EXPAND Though the space has changed, Noble Eatery's interior feels the same. Evie Carpenter

While the location has changed, the quaint feeling within Noble Eatery hasn’t. Neither has the menu … yet.

The spot for “bites and midday meals” is still serving up the fresh, simple sandwiches, toasts, salads, and more, just in a bigger space now.

But Jason Raducha says the restaurant, with chef Zach Flynn at the helm, will be introducing some new menu items and expanding into dinner hours soon. Keep an eye on the restaurant’s Facebook page for more details.

EXPAND The avocado toast at Noble Eatery is still a favorite. Evie Carpenter

Until then, we guess we’ll just have to settle for more tangy Noble grain bowls, sandwiches made with soft, nutty bread and heaping amounts of meat, and hummus that’s so silky we have trouble believing it was ever actually chickpeas. Poor us.