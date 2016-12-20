menu

Check Out the Lineup (So Far) for Tacolandia in Phoenix Jan. 28

New Devour Week Event Added, VIP Tickets For Devour Culinary Classic Still Available


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Check Out the Lineup (So Far) for Tacolandia in Phoenix Jan. 28

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By New Times Food Staff
Silvana Salcido Esparza's restaurants will be competing at Tacolandia.
Silvana Salcido Esparza's restaurants will be competing at Tacolandia.
Evie Carpenter
A A

Phoenix's newest food festival has booked several of the Valley's favorite taco purveyors.

New Times' Tacolandia will take place Saturday, January 28, at Margaret T. Hance Park. The event features unlimited taco samples, cash bars selling cocktails and beer, awards, and live entertainment.

Just added to the lineup: Barrio Cafe, Barrio Cafe Gran Reserva, Barrio Nopalero, Presidio Cocina Mexicana, and Tacos Chiwas. More will be announced soon.

Tickets for the 21+ event are on sale now.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Tacos Chiwas
More Info
More Info

1923 E. McDowell Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85006

602-358-8830

www.tacoschiwas.com

miles
Barrio Cafe
More Info
More Info

2814 N. 16th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85006

602-636-0240

www.barriocafe.com

miles
Barrio Cafe Gran Reserva
More Info
More Info

1301 Grand Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85007

602-252-2777

www.barriocafe.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >