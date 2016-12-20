Check Out the Lineup (So Far) for Tacolandia in Phoenix Jan. 28

Silvana Salcido Esparza's restaurants will be competing at Tacolandia. Evie Carpenter

Phoenix's newest food festival has booked several of the Valley's favorite taco purveyors.

New Times' Tacolandia will take place Saturday, January 28, at Margaret T. Hance Park. The event features unlimited taco samples, cash bars selling cocktails and beer, awards, and live entertainment.

Just added to the lineup: Barrio Cafe, Barrio Cafe Gran Reserva, Barrio Nopalero, Presidio Cocina Mexicana, and Tacos Chiwas. More will be announced soon.

Tickets for the 21+ event are on sale now.