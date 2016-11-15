Chef Matt Carter's Fat OX Opens This Week in Scottsdale

EXPAND A peek inside the Fat OX, set to open up on Wednesday, November 16. 3rd Story

There’s a new place for high-end Italian cuisine in Scottsdale. The Fat OX Restaurant and Lounge, located at 6316 North Scottsdale Road in the Lincoln Plaza, is set to open its doors on Wednesday, November 16.

The restaurant is the brain child of local chef Matthew Carter, whose previous culinary successes include Zinc Bistro, The Mission, and The House Brasserie. With the Fat OX, Carter — along with co-founders Mark Drinkwater and Brian Raab — hopes for a stylish and modern eatery featuring ingredient-driven Italian dishes.

The dinner-only menu at Fat OX will feature modern takes on classic Italian dishes. Menu items include made-in-house seasonal pastas and premium meats cooked inside of a wood-burning grill, along with sharable starters, salads, and desserts.

Guests are encouraged to wash down their meal with any number of the Fat OX’s specialty cocktails, craft beers, and what promises to be a diverse wine selection, prepared by the restaurant’s in-house sommelier.

The 7,000-square-foot restaurant features both indoor and outdoor dining space, as well as a private event dining room.

Fat OX will be open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with hopes for a weekend brunch soon.

For information, check out the Fat OX website.

