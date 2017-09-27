Chile Festival on Roosevelt Row This Weekend

Heat-seekers, chile heads, and lovers of spicy foods, rejoice. From 5 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, local restaurants including Ocotillo, Gallo Blanco, and Rito's Mexican Food are dishing it up for Roosevelt Row's Chile Pepper Festival.

Five bucks gets you into the festival. The event is free for kids under 12.

Food/drink tickets cost $3. One ticket will get you food, and two tickets will get you an alcoholic drink. Booze, furnished by Deschutes Brewery, will include both beer and margaritas selected to go well with spicy food. Also, there will be a beer garden.