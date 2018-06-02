Breakfast Beat: Regulars Love This Cafe's Eggs, Smoothies, and the View

Each week, we review a different breakfast spot in town, highlighting culinary offerings, brunchability, and the overall vibe as you sip your morning joe. Whether the restaurant in question is grab-and-go or stay-and-play, each offers a unique breakfast buzz that might be just what you need for the most important meal of the day.

The Spot: Chloe's Corner

15215 North Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale; 480-998-0202

The Scene: Regulars stream into Chloe's in the early breakfast hours, many singles, some doubles, everyone just looking for a good, restful morning meal. Some sit at the counter stools. Some sit at tables. And some sit outside looking at a modern, glass-faced apartment building and distant mountains.

Outside, the morning minutes get stuck. You sit and talk.

Chloe's Corner is in Kierland Commons. Not on the main lane of the outdoor shopping center, but tucked away on the fringe. The energy is a little lower there. Looking down the sidewalk, you can see early shoppers headed here and there. You can also see palm trees.

With reasonable prices and a grab-and-go wall, Chloe's is a nice to-go option.

The Goods: A simple breakfast is served until 10:30 a.m. during the week, 11:30 a.m. on weekends. Though you'll find a range of scones and muffins, and egg dishes with chorizo and potatoes, it's relatively easy to go healthy here. Even the heartiest option won't weigh you down too much.

Egg options include a plate with bacon, toast, potatoes, and fruit; a sandwich on focaccia; and a burrito with a spinach tortilla and tomatillo salsa. The scrambled eggs, described on the menu as two eggs, look a lot more like three, but maybe they're just really big eggs.

The languid exterior Chris Malloy

Non-egg options are a good bet. Steel cut granola comes with a rich-and-sweet fruit compote that spreads warm sticky vibes to every curve of your bowl. A bagel and lox plate has light, fluffy cream cheese, a few slivers of red onion, a blizzard of capers, and more tomatoes than you need. The bagel isn't made in house. It is nothing like the airy, doughy marvels of New York and New Jersey, but nothing is here. Draped with slips of cured fish and rained with salty capers, the platter gets the morning going in a good way.

The Bottom Line: Chloe's Corner is a good place in North Scottsdale to order a simple breakfast, press pause on a busy morning, and enjoy the meal at a more European pace.

Special Something: A walnut-apricot muffin is warm and soft on the inside, with a beautiful veneer of crunch on the outside. The apricot flecks have the texture and intensity of dried fruit. Together with the walnut bits, you get huge flavor out of minimally ornamented muffins. Chloe's also offers a half dozen smoothies.

One of many jars showing off baked goods Chris Malloy

Hours: Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: $

Juice: Orange.

Booze: Not at this spot.

Coffee Options: Standard hot or iced coffee costs you a mere $.50. Billed as "the best coffee in Arizona," the substance doesn't quite live up to the swagger. Local artisan Passport Coffee & Tea roasts the beans. Chloe's does good coffee at a great price.

Our last five Breakfast Beat stories:

The Canal Club

Roland's

Tryst

Phoenix Burrito House

Tom's Thumb Fresh Market