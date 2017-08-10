menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Chris Bianco is Expanding His Empire to Los Angeles

Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Chris Bianco is Expanding His Empire to Los Angeles
Lauren Saria
A A

Expanding on the announcement he made to us back in January, yesterday, during an interview about his new book, Chris Bianco confirmed to Eater LA that he is planning to open a Pizzeria Bianco in L.A. that will be inspired by his Phoenix flagship, but have a personality all its own. The menu will be driven by relationships with local growers and artisan food producers. His latest announcement comes on the heels of the news that he will be working with Chad Robertson of Tartine fame on a major project in downtown Los Angeles' ROW DTLA, likely involving a Roman-style pizzeria in the complex. Bianco still hasn't confirmed a timeline for the project.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >