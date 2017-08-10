Chris Bianco is Expanding His Empire to Los Angeles

Lauren Saria

Expanding on the announcement he made to us back in January, yesterday, during an interview about his new book, Chris Bianco confirmed to Eater LA that he is planning to open a Pizzeria Bianco in L.A. that will be inspired by his Phoenix flagship, but have a personality all its own. The menu will be driven by relationships with local growers and artisan food producers. His latest announcement comes on the heels of the news that he will be working with Chad Robertson of Tartine fame on a major project in downtown Los Angeles' ROW DTLA, likely involving a Roman-style pizzeria in the complex. Bianco still hasn't confirmed a timeline for the project.

