23 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dining Options in Metro Phoenix in 2017

Valley restaurants have a busy extended weekend coming up on Sunday, December 24, and Monday, December 25 – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Establishments cooking for the holiday range from the kitsch staple that is Texaz Grill to the Palo Verde Restaurant at The Boulders Resort & Spa in Carefree. If you’ve decided to put Christmas in the hands of professionals, consider one of these 23 holiday options in town.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix is serving dinner Christmas Eve at their onsite Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails. From 5 to 10 p.m., the Kitchen is offering its full menu, plus a special for the night: pork schnitzel with braised cabbage, herbed potatoes, and lemon butter. Call 602-258-0231 for more information, or see the Blue Hound website.

Hash Kitchen

Both locations of the Scottsdale eatery are offering Sunday brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The holiday menu offers turkey-and-cornbread-stuffing hash, and a roasted turkey plate with garlic smashed potatoes, heirloom glazed carrots, and stuffing – all under turkey gravy. Both plates are $16. Call 480-947-3214 for the Scottsdale Road location, 480-361-5228 for Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard spot, or see the Hash Kitchen website.

EXPAND The seasonal Apple Cider Rum cocktail at J&G Steakhouse. J&G Steakhouse

J&G Steakhouse

Located at The Phoenician, J&G Steakhouse is offering a three-course Christmas Eve dinner by chef Jacques Qualin. Choose from the restaurant's winter menu (featuring a raw bar, tuna tartare, steaks, and seafood), and entrees like sweet and sour pork belly), or a Christmas menu offering soy cured salmon, crunchy halibut, and pumpkin ice cream sundaes. J&G will also be offering a seasonal drink, the Apple Cider Rum cocktail. Dinner will cost $65 a head. The dining room is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations are required at 480-214-8000 or the J&G Steakhouse website.

Brixton Pub & Restaurant

Set at the Radisson Hotel Phoenix North, Brixton Pub & Restaurant is open for dinner on Christmas Eve from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The north Phoenix eatery will be offering baked ham with cherry compote and garlic mashed potatoes, plus other holiday menu items, and chocolate flourless torte or a raspberry coulis for dessert. Cost is $24 per person. Call 602-997-5900 or see the Brixton Pub website.

EXPAND Try the Feast of the Seven Fishes or one of many other entrees at any Tomaso’s location. Courtesy of Tomaso’s When in Rome

Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant & Tomaso’s When in Rome

Both Chef Tomaso Maggiore-run eateries are open Christmas Eve from noon to 9 p.m., and is offering the Feast of the Seven Fishes – including baked clams, balsamic-maple-glazed sea scallops, and striped sea bass. Desserts include profiteroles and monterosa cassata. Cost is $78 per person, and will be served on December 23 as well. Their usual menu will also be served. Call 602-956-0836 or 480-404-6085, or see the Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant website.

EXPAND The T. Cook’s Weekend Market Brunch is happening all day Christmas Eve. Courtesy of Royal Palms Resort and Spa

T. Cook’s

The Royal Palms Resort and Spa restaurant has you covered all day Christmas Eve. The T. Cook’s Weekend Market Brunch has a Mediterranean seafood presentation, plus tapas and entrées, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $75, or $25 for kids 6 to 12, and free for those 5 and under. Dinner is served from the T. Cook’s three-course, prix-fixe menu from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Cost is $95, or $32 for kids 6 to 12, and free for those 5 and under. Reservations are recommended at 602-808-0766. See the T. Cook's website for more.

Frank & Albert's

This Biltmore eatery is offering a buffet-style breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon, as well as a prix-fixe menu for Christmas Eve dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The prix-fixe menu has cioppino soup as a starter, plus chestnut-crusted sea bass, and dessert options including chocolate peppermint mousse dome. Buffet prices are $28.95 for adults, $10.95 for children 5 to 12, while the prix-fixe dinner is $58 for adults, and $35 for kids 5 to 12. Reservations are required at 602-955-6600, and see the Frank & Albert's website for more.

EXPAND Find a traditional Christmas Eve fish dinner from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve at Texaz. Pablo Robles

Texaz Grill

Though closed Christmas day, Texaz is offering a traditional Christmas Eve fish dinner from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. that Sunday. Diners are encouraged to order the cod Victoria entrée special, eight ounces of North Atlantic cod fillet baked with wine, lemon, garlic, and butter and topped with breadcrumbs and Parmesan (plus bread, salad, and choice of potatoes) for $14. They’re also offering a number of holiday cocktails, including the Cowboy Coffee. Reservations can be made for group of six or more at 602-248-7827. See the Texaz website for more details.

Wright's at the Biltmore

A four-course Christmas Eve menu awaits at Wright's at the Biltmore from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and includes smoked sweet corn soup, braised pork cheek, sage-brined turkey, and dessert options like chocolate peppermint cheesecake. Prices are $95 for adults, $45 for children over 12, and $10 for kids under 12. Reservations are required at 602-955-6600, or see the Wright's at the Biltmore website for details.

CHRISTMAS DAY

EXPAND The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch is offering Christmas Brunch. Joanie Simon

The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

Hosted in the Vista Verde Dining Room, the Scottsdale’s Christmas Brunch is packed with options presented by Executive Chef Dupere. There’s a breakfast bar with made-to-order omelets and eggs Benedict, carving stations with brined turkey, aged Angus prime rib roast, and mesquite-glazed, bone-in ham, and a seafood bar. Desserts are also present, and include the Traditional Yule Log. Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and cost is $68, $34 for children 5 to 12, and free for kids under 5. Reservations are required at 480-596-7522. See the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch website for more information.

J&G Steakhouse

The Phoenician’s steakhouse is offering Christmas dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Chef Qualin’s three-course Christmas feast has butternut squash ravioli, caramelized beef tenderloin, and warm chocolate cake. Their full winter menu is also available, and don’t forget that seasonal Apple Cider Rum cocktail. Cost is $65 per person. Reservations are required at 480-214-8000 or the J&G Steakhouse website.

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Christmas lunch and dinner is served at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix. Lunch is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and includes a la care breakfast items like eggs, bacon, and red velvet waffles, plus Brisket & Butternut Hash. Dinner is served from 4 to 8 p.m., which includes a full menu plus specials like Christmas stew, petite filet and foie gras, and grilled swordfish. Call 602-258-0231 for more information, or see the Blue Hound Kitchen website.

A three-course Christmas menu waits at The Grill Kitchen & Bar. Courtesy of The Boulders

The Grill Kitchen & Bar

Found at the Boulders Resort & Spa, the Grill Kitchen & Bar in Carefree is offering a three-course menu spanning everything from seafood chowder to a Christmas gem salad to roasted halibut to white chocolate brioche bread pudding for dessert. Dinner is on from 5 to 9 p.m., and cost is $55 per person. For reservations, call 480-488-7317 or visit the Boulders website.

Wright's at the Biltmore

A four-course menu has been prepared for Christmas day at Wright's at the Biltmore from 1 to 9 p.m., and includes foie gras torchon, cast-iron-seared duck breast with duck chorizo, and dessert options like eggnog brûlée. Prices are $95 for adults, $45 for children over 12, and $10 for kids under 12. Reservations are required at 602-955-6600, or see the Wright's at the Biltmore website for details.

The Palo Verde Restaurant hosts Christmas dinner. Courtesy of the Boulders Resort & Spa

The Palo Verde Restaurant

Another eatery at The Boulders, the Palo Verde Restaurant, is serving Christmas dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. from a prix fixe, four-course menu. Guests start with roasted parsnip soup, and run through a meal of black garlic gnocchi, peekytoe crab ravioli, and herb-crusted prime rib. And dessert? White chocolate gingerbread torte. Cost is $65 per diner. If you need a reservation, call 480-488-7317 or visit the Boulders website.

Hash Kitchen

Consider Christmas brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at either Scottsdale location of Hash Kitchen. The holiday menu offers turkey and cornbread stuffing hash and the roasted turkey – both at $16. Call 480-947-3214 for the Scottsdale Road location, 480-361-5228 for Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, or see the Hash Kitchen website.

EXPAND Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant has balsamic-maple glazed sea scallops for Christmas. Courtesy of Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant

Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant & Tomaso’s When in Rome

These Tomaso Maggiore operated restaurants are open Christmas Day from noon to 9 p.m., and offering the Feast of the Seven Fishes – including baked clams, balsamic-maple-glazed sea scallops, and striped sea bass. Desserts include profiteroles and monterosa cassata. Cost is $78 per person. Their usual menu will also be served. Call 602-956-0836 or 480-404-6085, or see the Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant website.

Brixton Pub & Restaurant

This Radisson Hotel Phoenix North restaurant is open Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Brixton Pub is offering over baked ham with cherry compote and garlic mashed potatoes, plus other holiday menu items, and chocolate flourless torte or a raspberry coulis for dessert. Cost is $24 per person. Call 602-997-5900 or see the Brixton Pub website.

EXPAND Try The Camby's Christmas Brunch Buffet overseen by Dushyant Singh at Artizen, Crafted American Kitchen & Bar. Artizen, Crafted American Kitchen & Bar

Artizen

The Camby's Christmas Brunch Buffet – curated by Director of Culinary Experiences Dushyant Singh – has everything from sweet potato and roasted cauliflower salad to duck confit, carving stations, and seafood and cheese displays. The brunch goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost is $75 for adults, and $25 for kids 12 and under. Make your reservations at the Artizen website or by calling 602-522-6655.

Hearth ’61

The Mountain Shadows restaurant has a four-course Christmas Day menu overseen by Chef Charles Wiley available from noon to 9:30 p.m. Think butterkin squash soup with a maple cream sauce, lobster shrimp cake, honey glazed Niman Ranch ham, rack of Colorado lamb, and warm flourless chocolate cake. The Christmas Day prix-fixe is $79 per person. Call 480- 624-5400 or see the Hearth '61 website for more information.

The Royal Palms Holiday Buffet is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Courtesy of Royal Palms Resort and Spa

T. Cook’s

The restaurant at Royal Palms Resort and Spa has Christmas Day dining going all day. The T. Cook three-course, prix-fixe menu is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for $95 or $32 for kids 6 to 12 and free for those 5 and under. Plus, the Royal Palms Holiday Buffet is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $85, $29 for kids 6 to 12, and free for kids 5 and under. Reservations are recommended at 602-808-0766. See the T. Cook’s website for more information.

Frank & Albert's

Head to the Biltmore for a Christmas breakfast buffet at Frank & Albert's from 7 to 11 a.m., followed by Christmas day dinner from 1 to 9 p.m. Dinner’s three-course menu includes Signature Tortilla Soup, holiday ham, caramelized Brussels sprouts, and plenty of fresh-baked goodies for dessert. Buffet prices are $28.95 for adults, $10.95 for children 5 to 12, while the prix-fixe dinner is $65 for adults, and $35 for kids 5 to 12. Reservations are required at 602-955-6600, and see the Frank & Albert's website for more.

