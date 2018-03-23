Adult Sno-Cones: Mesa Cidery Making Slushies with Hard Cider

Mesa-based craft cider brewer Cider Corps has just released cider slushies made from the hard cider that it brews.

What is a cider slushie? Think frosé but made from apple juice that will get you drunk.

Cider Corps is now offering these adult sno-cones at discounted prices for spring training attendees. For those who catch a game at Mesa's Hohokam Stadium or Sloan Park, Cider Corps is offering $1 off a pint, slushie, or cider flight. All you have to do is show your ticket.