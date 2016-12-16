Citrus U-Pick at the Farm at Agritopia Going on This Month

EXPAND Pick some homegrown citrus this month in Gilbert. Sarah Roberson Peachy

For a handful of days this month, the Farm at Agritopia in Gilbert will be hosting Citrus U-Pick, a family-friendly event inviting Valley residents to pick their own citrus in a scenic farm setting.

Citrus U-Pick will take place on December 17, 23, 24, 30, and 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On those days, guests are invited to explore the farm and pick from 20 varieties of USDA-certified organic citrus, including Sweet Arizona oranges, Giant Ponderosa lemons, Oro Blanco grapefruit, and many more.

After you’ve bagged your citrus, check out some of the local businesses — The Farm at Agritopia houses a handful of restaurants, including a brewery and winery, as part of the Barnone project at Agritopia.

Five-pound bags are $5, while eight-pound bags are $7. Keep an eye open for more Citrus U-Pick dates in March.

For more information, visit the Farm at Agritopia website.

