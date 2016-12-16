menu

Citrus U-Pick at the Farm at Agritopia Going on This Month

Welcome Chicken + Donuts and Pane Bianco Team Up For Special Menu on Saturday, Dec. 17


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Citrus U-Pick at the Farm at Agritopia Going on This Month

Friday, December 16, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Pick some homegrown citrus this month in Gilbert.EXPAND
Pick some homegrown citrus this month in Gilbert.
Sarah Roberson Peachy
A A

For a handful of days this month, the Farm at Agritopia in Gilbert will be hosting Citrus U-Pick, a family-friendly event inviting Valley residents to pick their own citrus in a scenic farm setting.

Citrus U-Pick will take place on December 17, 23, 24, 30, and 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On those days, guests are invited to explore the farm and pick from 20 varieties of USDA-certified organic citrus, including Sweet Arizona oranges, Giant Ponderosa lemons, Oro Blanco grapefruit, and many more.

After you’ve bagged your citrus, check out some of the local businesses — The Farm at Agritopia houses a handful of restaurants, including a brewery and winery, as part of the Barnone project at Agritopia.

Five-pound bags are $5, while eight-pound bags are $7. Keep an eye open for more Citrus U-Pick dates in March.

For more information, visit the Farm at Agritopia website.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Farm at Agritopia
More Info
More Info

3000 E. Ray Rd.
Gilbert, AZ 85296

480-988-1238

www.thefarmatagritopia.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >