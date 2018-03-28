13 Classic 'Mom-and-Pop' Restaurants in the PHX

Mom-and-pop restaurants — whose ownership is well past an era of being defined by an actual man/woman couple — exemplify that personal touches, in both the food you’re eating and the experience you’re having that make these places breeding grounds for memories and traditions.

Here are some of the classics in the Phoenix area:

Arcadia Premium

Lara Mulchay and Joel LaTondress

5618 East Thomas Road, #100

602-464-9000

arcadiapremium.com

If you need a delivery of some craft beer, an affordable but exceptional fine wine, some tangy salami, or any combo of those things, Arcadia Premium has you covered. If you’ve got transportation, a trip to this moderately sized, homey retail shop for grown-up drinks is worth it. The owners have the scoop on their products and love to help steer customers find new treasures.

Barrio Café

Silvana Salcido Esparza and Wendy Gruber

2814 North 16th Street

602-636-0240

barriocafe.com

Regional, chef-inspired dishes from one of the city’s most celebrated culinary creators, Silvana Salcido Esparza. The cozy spot is shrouded in murals by local artists and features a variety of tequilas that equally warm your innards. Cochinita pibil and granada de flor con Jamaica — fish finished with a hibiscus flower reduction — are just a slight percentage of the menu items that have kept this place packed since it opened in 2002.

Best of Philly

Welfy and Awriana Youkhana

2818 North Central Avenue

602-266-7374

bestofphillyaz.com

This couple has been providing central Phoenix with juicy, gooey Philly cheesesteaks since the ’90s, giving hungry eaters a reason to stop. You’ll rarely find a time when Welfy isn’t manning the grill himself, or when Awriana isn’t taking orders. There’s other sandwiches, from burgers to vegetarian, as well as wings and crispy sides like onion rings and fries.

EXPAND Anibal and Salem Bayene own Cafe Lalibela in Tempe. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Café Lalibela

Anibal and Salem Bayene

849 West University, Tempe

480-829-1939

cafelalibela.com

Café Lalibela has made eating with your hands both fun and delicious. They are the Valley’s best-known Ethiopian restaurant, going for nearly 20 years, and recently have expanded their Tempe restaurant to include a next-door market with to-go meals and products. They are also selling some of those items in health-based retail stores like Natural Grocers.

Carly’s Bistro

Carla Wade Logan and John Logan

128 East Roosevelt Street

602-262-2759

carlysbistro.com

For more than 14 years, this restaurant and bar has been a staple on Roosevelt Row. From an array of sandwiches, soups, and salads, to refreshing adult beverages, this neighborhood place is great for a quick lunch or a lounge-y dinner. Carly’s also features changing art exhibitions and offers live entertainment.

Ezekiel’s

Brad and Laurita Carr

4825-6 East Warner Road, Chandler

480-785-4886

ezekielsaz.com

This couple from Pennsylvania serves up homestyle soul food along the lines of fried chicken and fish, and barbecued ribs. There’s side dishes aplenty — cornbread, collard greens, and sweet potatoes, to name a few.

Matt’s Big Breakfast

Matt and Ernie Pool

825 North First Street

And several other Valley locations

602-254-1074

mattsbigbreakfast.com

Now with four locations, this place owned and operated by the Pool family is still one of Phoenix’s most popular places for breakfast. There’s lunch too, but those super-crispy hash browns and creative egg scrambles make it hard to get past the breakfast options.

Middle Eastern Bakery & Deli owner Isam Saed. Niki D'Andrea

Middle Eastern Bakery and Deli

Isam Saed

3052 North 16th Street

602-277-4927

This central Phoenix restaurant is a go-to for Middle Eastern dishes. Hummus, grape leaves, and spinach pies will get you started. Gyros and shawarma are some of the heartier options, along with kabobs that let different chunks of meat be the star, from chicken to lamb. If you can leave without grabbing a fresh baked baklava, you are one tough cookie.

My Mother’s

Manuel Guillen

4130 North 19th Avenue

602-279-7225

mmrestaurant.qwestoffice.net

Slow-roasted meat makes for a tasty open face hot roast beef sandwich. Hearty pasta dishes, soups, and salads are some of the other good eats offered here. This family business has been going more than 30 years and has the feel of dining in a good friend’s kitchen. A daily array of homemade pies makes a trip to My Mother’s even more enticing.

New Wave Market and Super Chunk

Country and Sergio Velador

7120 East Sixth Avenue, #20, Scottsdale

602-736-2383

newwavemarket.com

This airy and colorful spot in Scottsdale’s Old Town is great for thoughtfully crafted sweet treats, delectable savory eats, like chewy bagels good enough to make New Yorkers weep, and crave-worthy egg sandwiches. Enjoy hip sounds while you peruse the curated selection of goods.

Jeanette and Edmundo Meraz serve up sweet and savory hand pies at Republic Empanada. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Republica Empanada

Jinette and Edmundo Meraz

204 East First Avenue, Mesa

480-969-1343

republicaempanada.com

The growing neighborhood of downtown Mesa got tastier about five years ago when this place opened to sell South American style empanadas featuring Latin American flavors. These doughy delights are stuffed with a variety of fillings and come in both savory and sweet varietals. Among the former are the Cubano, featuring slow roasted pork, ham, and cheese. A tasty latter choice is the Republica Chicken, with seasoned meat and veggies. The Dizzy Fig is a heady sweet choice, loaded with local figs, dulce de leche, and mozzarella cheese.

Texaz Grill

Steve Freidkin

6003 North 16th Street

602-248-7827

texazgrill.com

This homey place in north central Phoenix serves up a slew of chicken fried steak plates on the daily. Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and buried in a thick country gravy, it’s no wonder. Ribs, pork chops, and chicken are also on this meat-heavy menu. You can get that chicken-fried steak for breakfast, too, if you are so bold.

A Touch of European Café

Waldemar and Margaret Okula

7146 North 57th Drive, Glendale

623-847-7119

atouchofeuropeancafe.com

This west side destination for Eastern European dishes was opened in the early 2000s by this husband-and-wife team from Poland. He handles the cooking and she tends to the customers. Pierogis and stuffed cabbage rolls are menu favorites, alongside hearty dishes like Hungarian pork goulash.

