Now Open: A Wide-Ranging Mexican Joint with Upscale Touches in South Phoenix

Two weeks ago, a Mexican restaurant with upscale touches opened on 16th Street in south Phoenix. Cocina Madrigal offers a burger, turkey sandwich, and beef tenderloin, as well as tacos that sell for north of $10 for a trio. That qualifies the restaurant as upscale. The menu, clearly, strays some from Mexican.

The chef, Leo Madrigal, was born in Mexico City. He started cooking in the megalopolis as a teenager. He then left for Houston, and left Houston for Phoenix some 30 years ago. He tends to cook with the flavors of Mexico City and Oaxaca, but his style isn't strictly Mexican.

The main dining room and bar area. Chris Malloy

Over those 30 years, Madrigal says he has helped open a number of restaurants, including the First Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Scottsdale and Z'Tejas. This has led his style to flavors and dishes beyond those of his youth. These dishes and flavors have a home at Cocina Madrigal, where Madrigal, settling into the first eatery he has owned, cooks what he wants.