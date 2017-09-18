Blue Hound's Refreshing Cocktail Culture

The Black Pepper Pink Melon from Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails is a drink that strikes both the eyeballs and taste buds. Its “ice cubes” are frozen hunks of watermelon. When you realize this, a voice goes off in your head saying something close to what those guys on the Guinness commercials say: brilliant.

With cut watermelon as "ice cubes," you get watermelon flavor from what's cooling your drink instead of getting watery dilution. A creative call like this ups the flavor quotient of the entire drink. Mixologist Phil Clark has many such moves in his arsenal.

Pepper-infused vodka, St. Germain, and a house-made “lime cordial” of lime juice, zest, and agave syrup form the base of the drink. Clark pours club soda to a rim dusted with salt, sugar, and black pepper. Cubes of blush melon jut out. The refreshing drink leans to the mild side, routing the late-summer heat.