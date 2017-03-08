menu


Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers Coming Soon to Central Phoenix

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers is bringing its award-winning burgers to the blooming Seventh Street restaurant district in central Phoenix.EXPAND
Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers is bringing its award-winning burgers to the blooming Seventh Street restaurant district in central Phoenix.
Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers
The fast-developing restaurant district on Seventh Street in central Phoenix is getting yet another new addition.

Scottsdale-based Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers will open its seventh Valley location later this month. The new restaurant can be found just north of Seventh Street and Missouri Avenue, across from Culinary Dropout.

An exact opening date has yet to be announced, but the restaurant plans to be open in time for St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

CB&B will bring its popular brand of award-winning burgers and neighborhood sports bar vibes to the already booming area; the new CB&B will feature 55 flat-screen TVs, a 50-seat center bar area, and daily happy hour.

For more information, visit the Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers website.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.

