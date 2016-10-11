menu

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to Open in Gilbert Later This Fall

Zen Culinary: Chef Kelly Fletcher To Head Up New Asian Fusion Restaurant in Scottsdale


Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to Open in Gilbert Later This Fall

Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Lauren Saria
The Mmmac & Cheeseburger at Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers in Scottsdale is a half-pound burger crammed with mac 'n' cheese.EXPAND
The Mmmac & Cheeseburger at Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers in Scottsdale is a half-pound burger crammed with mac 'n' cheese.
Patricia Escarcega
A A

Gilbert will get a new spot for cold beer and cheeseburgers when the aptly-named Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers opens at Higley and Queen Creek roads this November. The restaurant, which comes from Square One Concepts, already has locations in Scottsdale and Chandler. 

The restaurant is known for its menu of hand-formed, half-pound burgers, which can be topped with everything from classic add-ons like American cheese, lettuce, and a pickle to over-the-top accoutrements including peanut butter, jelly, and bacon and macaroni and cheese. 

Diners can also expect an extensive selection of beers, more than 30 HD flat-screen TVs, and plenty of outdoor seating. The restaurant will offer happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., during which time guests can snag deals including $3 domestic beers, $4 craft beers, $5 select appetizers, and a $7.50 All-American Burger accompanied with fries or chips.

Square One Concepts is also behind Valley dining spots including Crab & Mermaid, the newly opened Bourbon & Bones steakhouse, and Wasted Grain in Scottsdale, which will get a second location in Tempe later this year

For more information, check the Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers website

