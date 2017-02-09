Crab & Mermaid Food Truck Brings Seafood to the Street

EXPAND Now you'll be able to switch out that spring training hot dog for a lobster roll from Crab & Mermaid's new food truck. Tavit Photography

We would never knock hamburgers, hot dogs, or tacos, but the repertoire of food trucks in Phoenix can seem boring sometimes. (How many grilled cheese sandwiches with bacon do we really need in one parking lot?) Crab & Mermaid, the casual seafood spot in Old Town Scottsdale, has launched its own food truck to hopefully bring some fresh, salty air on the scene.

The Crab & Mermaid food truck’s menu is made up of a few of the brick-and-mortar restaurant’s mainstays: Clam Chowda’ ($8), an ahi tuna Poke Bowl ($14), and their New England Lobster Roll ($18). Sides include potato chips ($2) and fries ($5).

Maine Lobster Lady has been doing her thing in Phoenix for quite some time, and poke bowl restaurants are on the rise, so Crab & Mermaid’s food truck isn’t a complete novelty. According to a representative from Square One Concepts, what makes their offering unique is the backing of executive chef Isaac Carter, who is also the talent behind another Square One Concept restaurant, Bourbon & Bones.

The Crab & Mermaid food truck made its debut at Russo & Steele last month, is planning to have a regular presence at Sloan Park during spring training, and will also be at Street Eats Food Truck Festival on February 11 and 12. If you miss it there, not to worry. “We want to utilize the truck on a daily basis,” says a representative from Square One Concepts, so you will likely find it wherever food trucks may be found in the future. (Speaking of sporting events, there is also a Crab & Mermaid food booth set up in the Giants Stadium inside the VIP Charro Lounge.)

For updates on the Crab & Mermaid food truck’s whereabouts, follow it on Facebook and Instagram, or keep an eye out for a calendar on the Crab & Mermaid website.

