Crab & Mermaid in Scottsdale Has Closed; Food Truck Still Operating

Friday, May 19, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Another restaurant closure: Crab & Mermaid is closed, but the C&M Food Truck is still rolling.
Crab & Mermaid via Facebook
Scottsdale has one less spot for seafood now that Old Town's Crab & Mermaid is officially closed for business.

Though the restaurant hasn't made an official announcement, a representative from Crab & Mermaid's management group Square One Concepts confirmed with New Times earlier this week that the new-ish seafood spot is no more. The restaurant had only been open since March of last year.

Fans of C&M will be happy to know that the recently deployed Crab & Mermaid food truck is still available for private events and will be attending Valley food truck events year-round despite the closure. Square One Concepts also confirmed that it will be announcing a new concept and menu next month.

For information about the food truck, visit the Crab & Mermaid website or Facebook page.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

