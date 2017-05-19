Crab & Mermaid in Scottsdale Has Closed; Food Truck Still Operating
Another restaurant closure: Crab & Mermaid is closed, but the C&M Food Truck is still rolling.
Scottsdale has one less spot for seafood now that Old Town's Crab & Mermaid is officially closed for business.
Though the restaurant hasn't made an official announcement, a representative from Crab & Mermaid's management group Square One Concepts confirmed with New Times earlier this week that the new-ish seafood spot is no more. The restaurant had only been open since March of last year.
Fans of C&M will be happy to know that the recently deployed Crab & Mermaid food truck is still available for private events and will be attending Valley food truck events year-round despite the closure. Square One Concepts also confirmed that it will be announcing a new concept and menu next month.
For information about the food truck, visit the Crab & Mermaid website or Facebook page.
