Bacon-Wrapped Hog Legs and More Are Coming to the 2017 Arizona State Fair
Turkey legs are nice, but bacon-wrapped hog legs are nicer.
Arizona State Fair & Exposition
State fairs are famous for their local-centric junk foods, and ours is no different. The Arizona State Fair will return to the fairgrounds from October 6 to 29 this year, with all the classics, like grilled turkey legs, roast corn on the cob, and cotton candy, along with more inventive options.
Of the eight new stands, the most intriguing are Drink A Fruit From A Fruit, which, as advertised, will be slinging pineapple, watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, and coconut juice, served in the fruit's shell, and Baja Lobster, where you can try a lobster dog, lobster fries, lobster mac and cheese, or a classic lobster roll. The appearance of a boba shop in the shopping pavilion is also worth noting.
Some of the returning stands are pulling out all the stops, with dishes like Bacon A-Fair's five-pound, bacon-wrapped pork leg.
Another five-pound option is the Frychos, a combination of nachos and fries with optional chili, served in five-pound "boats."
Less gargantuan, but just as calorie-laden, are the buffalo chicken fries — fries topped with popcorn chicken, blue cheese, ranch, and hot sauce at Top Notch Gourmet Burger.
Wash it down with a newly available fresh cactus pear lemonade from MAE Frybread.
You can check out the full lineup and order your tickets online.
