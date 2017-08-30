menu

Bacon-Wrapped Hog Legs and More Are Coming to the 2017 Arizona State Fair

Fall Festivals and Openings We Can't Wait to Sink Our Teeth Into


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Bacon-Wrapped Hog Legs and More Are Coming to the 2017 Arizona State Fair

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Chow Bella
Turkey legs are nice, but bacon-wrapped hog legs are nicer.
Turkey legs are nice, but bacon-wrapped hog legs are nicer.
Arizona State Fair & Exposition
A A

State fairs are famous for their local-centric junk foods, and ours is no different. The Arizona State Fair will return to the fairgrounds from October 6 to 29 this year, with all the classics, like grilled turkey legs, roast corn on the cob, and cotton candy, along with more inventive options.

Of the eight new stands, the most intriguing are Drink A Fruit From A Fruit, which, as advertised, will be slinging pineapple, watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, and coconut juice, served in the fruit's shell, and Baja Lobster, where you can try a lobster dog, lobster fries, lobster mac and cheese, or a classic lobster roll. The appearance of a boba shop in the shopping pavilion is also worth noting.

Some of the returning stands are pulling out all the stops, with dishes like Bacon A-Fair's five-pound, bacon-wrapped pork leg.

Another five-pound option is the Frychos, a combination of nachos and fries with optional chili, served in five-pound "boats."

Less gargantuan, but just as calorie-laden, are the buffalo chicken fries — fries topped with popcorn chicken, blue cheese, ranch, and hot sauce at Top Notch Gourmet Burger.

Wash it down with a newly available fresh cactus pear lemonade from MAE Frybread.

You can check out the full lineup and order your tickets online.

Bacon-Wrapped Hog Legs and More Are Coming to the 2017 Arizona State FairEXPAND
Arizona State Fair & Exposition
Chow Bella

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >