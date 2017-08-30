Bacon-Wrapped Hog Legs and More Are Coming to the 2017 Arizona State Fair

Turkey legs are nice, but bacon-wrapped hog legs are nicer. Arizona State Fair & Exposition

State fairs are famous for their local-centric junk foods, and ours is no different. The Arizona State Fair will return to the fairgrounds from October 6 to 29 this year, with all the classics, like grilled turkey legs, roast corn on the cob, and cotton candy, along with more inventive options.

For the healthy spoil-sports, there are plenty of fresh juice options, and a new lineup of "light" food stands. Arizona State Fair & Exposition

Of the eight new stands, the most intriguing are Drink A Fruit From A Fruit, which, as advertised, will be slinging pineapple, watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, and coconut juice, served in the fruit's shell, and Baja Lobster, where you can try a lobster dog, lobster fries, lobster mac and cheese, or a classic lobster roll. The appearance of a boba shop in the shopping pavilion is also worth noting.