Creamistry Ice Cream Coming Soon to Arcadia

Creamistry, the California-based ice cream chain that specializes in mixing dessert with science, will be opening its third Arizona location later this month in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix.

The new ice cream shop, which will be located at 4325 East Indian School Road (on the corner of 44th Street and Indian School Road), is set to open its doors at noon on Monday, November 28.

The shop is known for flash-freezing all of its ice cream in liquid nitrogen before serving, providing a unique appearance and flavor.

Creamistry will be celebrating its new location with several different deals and events. From December 5 through 8, Creamistry Arcadia will be offering a buy-one, get-one-free special for ice cream dishes of equal or lesser value. Then, on December 9, 50 percent of all net sales that day will be donated to the Make a Wish Foundation.

And on December 10, Creamistry Arcadia will host Free Ice Cream Day, which promises a small serving of ice cream with no toppings from noon to 2 p.m. free of charge.

Other treats offered at Creamistry include floats, shakes, and waffle cones, with nearly 40 different types of flavors and toppings.

Creamistry Arcadia will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about Creamistry, its menu, and other Valley locations, visit the Creamistry website.

